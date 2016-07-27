Should you text your crush? Listen. Deep down inside, you already *know* the answer. There's a vibe, a feeling, a voice within you that just knows whether or not someone is into you.

If they are, of course they'll be delighted to receive a text from you. If they're not, of course they'll be like, "Ugh. This person is a desperado." Just listen to that inner voice.

What's that? The voice is like, "Sorry, I totally died during your slutty college years, RIP me"? Crap! OK. Well, below is a concise little flowchart that you may find useful.