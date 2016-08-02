Many a new mom has tortured herself at the gym after giving birth in an effort to attain the perfect post-baby body.

But not this blogger! Olivia White, an Australian mother of two who runs the blog House of White, has proclaimed that she has no interest in "bouncing back" into shape to conform to society's expectations.

"Puffy face, droopy milk filled boobs, wider hips and belly full of stretch marks!!" she wrote in a recent Facebook post. "That's my post-baby reality, no 'bouncing back' here! And you know what? I couldn't give a shit!"

White goes on to say that she's "not the same person" she was before giving birth, and therefore doesn't need to have her body "reflect something and someone I no longer am." And just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, she credits her "droopy boobs" for keeping her babies nourished.

"It might not be the 'transformation' body so many ogle or aspire to! And sure, some days I wish it didn't jiggle so much and was a bit 'firmer,'" she concludes. "But then I just remember the awesome shit it's done and cut myself some slack and go eat a cheeseburger, because we earned it."

White joins a growing number of moms who eschew the notion that snapping back into pre-baby shape should be a mom's top priority after giving birth. Celebrity moms like Drew Barrymore and Anne Hathaway have also spoken out against the pressure to get back into perfect, pre-partum condition.

"I pushed a baby out of my body so I feel good right now!" Hathaway told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. "So I don't care what I look like, I feel great!"