Blake Lively: film starlet, comrade of Taylor Swift, wearer of traveling pants, wife of Deadpool — and fighter against the tyranny of society's "post-baby body" obsession.

In a recent interview with Australian television network Sunrise, Lively declared that she finds the post-childbirth body standards placed on Hollywood moms "unfair."

"I think a woman's body after having a baby is pretty amazing," she said. "You don't have to have be Victoria's Secret-ready right away."

She continued, "You've just done this incredible miracle that life has to offer. You gave birth to a human being. I would really like to see that celebrated."

Lively — who is currently pregnant with her second child — is just the latest in a parade of celebrity moms to express this opinion. Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Keira Knightley, Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington have all taken similar stances on the topic in recent years.

"I've been really focused on not being 'back' to anything, but being the best version of myself right now," Washington told Self last year when asked about life after giving birth to her daughter Isabelle. "My body is the site of a miracle now. I don't want to be pre-miracle."

Welcome, Blake, to the Sisterhood of Saying 'No' to Unrealistic Post-Baby Body Expectations!