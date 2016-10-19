Why is 'Pokémon Go' so bad? This hilarious parody trailer totally nails it.

Pokémon Go isn't as popular as it used to be. The game still has its die-hard fans, but plenty of people (myself included) haven't opened the app in weeks or even months.

There are so many issues with the game that it can be hard to pin down exactly why fans have stopped playing, but this "realistic" parody trailer does a pretty great job of explaining everything Pokémon Go got wrong.

Pokémon Go parody trailer:

In just two minutes, the video covers most of my major gripes with Pokémon Go. That includes regular glitches that make everything from fighting at gyms to catching new Pokémon a chore. The feeling of total disappointment when you hatch a common Pokémon out of an egg or when a rare monster runs from you for no reason really hits home. And don't even get me started on all those Pidgey and Rattata that pop up wherever you go.

Pokémon Go trading: coming never?

The parody ends with a brutal reminder of one key feature we're still waiting for: "Trading Available Never."

The CEO of Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, actually confirmed that trading is coming in an interview in September. He also hinted that player-versus-player battles have been discussed. But I'll believe that when I see it.