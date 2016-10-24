From Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, Pokémon Go will be joining the likes of Overwatch and Destiny with its very own Halloween-themed event. Here's what's in store.

Pokémon Go Halloween event

Everything that's changing in Pokémon Go:

• Trainers will earn double the amount of candy every time you catch, hatch and transfer Pokémon.

• Buddy Pokémon will earn candy at four times their normal rates.

• Ghastly, Gengar, Hypno, Golbat, Drowzee, Haunter and Zubat (ugh) will appear more often than normal.

In addition to the Halloween event, there are some new updates to Pokémon Go that change where certain Pokémon appear. The update also adds new color-coding for eggs, so be sure to read up on those changes too.

Check out the trailer for the Halloween event below: