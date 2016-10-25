Destiny's annual Festival of the Lost event begins today. Developer Bungie has redecorated the massively multiplayer online game's social spaces, adding new costume and emote options to let Destiny players express their Halloween cheer.

Shoot some aliens! Kill some players! Enjoy some candy... hey, why did someone give you a box of raisins, instead? What a killjoy!

As a persistent-world first-person shooter, Destiny is mostly about forming groups with your friends and either gunning down the aliens trying to destroy what's left of humanity or fighting against other players to hone your combat skills.

But like almost all massively multiplayer online games, Destiny also has its social aspects: public spaces where players can form groups, rest and re-arm.

Bungie/Destiny Look at all the goodies you can earn in the 'Destiny' Festival of the Lost, if you're willing to do some trick-or-treating... with guns.

Don't let the screams and the glowing pumpkins scare you.

Festival of the Lost is largely a social event. The two main social spaces in Destiny, the Tower and the Iron Temple, have both been redecorated in a scary holiday theme. Don't mind the screams you might hear while running around either area. It's all in good fun. Really.

Players can wear special masks modeled after heroes and villains in the game during the Festival of the Lost, and earn candy by completing game objectives while wearing the masks. For instance, you can earn four pieces of candy per enemy you kill while wearing a Festival of the Lost mask during player-vs.-player matches in Destiny's Crucible mode.

The candy you earn goes into your candy bag, which when full can be traded in for special Festival of the Lost rewards.

Bungie/Destiny The robot's called a Ghost, and it has a sheet over its head so it's a Ghost Ghost! Get it?

Get your Ghost Ghost

Of all the rewards being offered for Festival of the Lost 2016, the new shells for your floating robot companion, Ghost, might be the coolest rewards out there.

Bungie/Destiny He's tiny and he's cute but don't let your guard down around your Ghost. You never know what devilish thoughts he may be thinking.

The Ghost Ghost is obviously the best of the two new shells, but the Deviled Ghost is a close second.

Bungie/Destiny Look at this lime green monstrosity. Who wouldn't want to ride around in style like this?

There's also a new Sparrow vehicle design called the S-35 Jealousy that is so gaudy it's amazing, and some of the masks are fantastic.

Bungie/Destiny The Firewolf mask is likely to be the hot-ticket item in Festival of the Lost 2016.

Finally, if you really want to bring some of Destiny's Halloween spirit into your home, Bungie has offered another selection of Festival of the Lost papercraft toys that you can print out and construct.

Don't forget that you only have until Nov. 8 to enjoy Festival of the Lost 2016. Get those candy bags and start collecting!