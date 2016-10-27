Gearbox's first-person shooter Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — which contains Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2 and all the DLC associated with both — is free on Xbox One right now through Oct. 30.

You can download it by visiting this page on Microsoft's website, regardless of whether you have Xbox Live Gold or not.

Here's the confirmation that I own Borderlands: The Handsome Collection after following that link pasted above:

