'Borderlands: The Handsome Collection' free on Xbox One through the weekend
By Tim Mulkerin
Gearbox's first-person shooter Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — which contains Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2 and all the DLC associated with both — is free on Xbox One right now through Oct. 30.

You can download it by visiting this page on Microsoft's website, regardless of whether you have Xbox Live Gold or not.

Here's the confirmation that I own Borderlands: The Handsome Collection after following that link pasted above:

'Borderlands: The Handsome Collection' is currently available for free on the Xbox One.Source: Microsoft
'Borderlands: The Handsome Collection' is currently available for free on the Xbox One.  Microsoft

Oct. 27, 2016, 11:37 a.m.: This story has been updated.

