'Titanfall 2' DLC: Respawn will offer all maps and modes for free after game launch

If you're interested in Titanfall 2, you're probably used to the idea of the season pass, or paying a one-time extra fee for all the future expansions for a game. If you are a veteran of first-person shooters and the audience for games like Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, you probably know the idea of the season pass intimately.

Respawn Entertainment, developer of Titanfall and Titanfall 2, announced via Twitter and its official blog page that all maps and modes released after the launch of Titanfall 2 on Friday, Oct. 28, will be released for free as downloadable content. And the Reddit community for Titanfall 2 has been eating up the free-DLC announcement.

Remember when buying a game got you everything? Another reason #Titanfall2 is different, no season pass needed... https://t.co/aOcOtlUuyX

Developer Respawn declares a unified player base for Titanfall 2

First-person shooter players in the past have, over the months and years of playing a particular shooter, been split up into different groups, some of whom cannot play with the others based on how many tens of dollars they've spent on downloadable content.

If you have the new hotness, which maps are you going to play on? The new ones, or the old ones? What if two members of your group of eight can't afford it? When four map packs are released, this process whittles down your social player base for the game times four.

Respawn's announcement, however, means that Titanfall 2 players won't have to deal with this phenomena. Free maps and modes means a level playing field in perpetuity for all Titanfall 2 players.

Community unity in Titanfall 2 will lead to more exciting multiplayer action

Releasing all DLC for free means the players of Titanfall 2 will never be split up into increasingly smaller competitive pools as some players purchase new modes and maps and others do not. Long-term competitiveness is what a multiplayer community lives or dies on.

"This means no splitting up the community and it all starts with the legendary Angel City map," Respawn announced on the Titanfall 2 blog

That means a larger, unified and, most importantly, more competitive player base for Titanfall 2 multiplayer.