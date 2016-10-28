'Pokémon Sun and Moon': Starters' final evolutions officially revealed ahead of release

The final evolutions for the new starter Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon may have already leaked, but now they've been officially revealed — in a new trailer posted to the official Pokémon YouTube account ahead of Pokémon Sun and Moon's Nov. 18 release date.

Here's how each of the starter Pokémon evolve in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon starters

The grass-type Pokémon Rowlet, who evolves into the decidedly angsty Dartrix, evolves into an even more angsty grass/ghost Pokémon named Decidueye, complete with a hood it can pull tight around its face:

The Pokémon Company The grass-type Pokémon starter Rowlet evolves into Dartrix and finally into Decidueye, a grass/ghost Pokémon.

Here's the full progression for Rowlet, if you're so inclined:

The Pokémon Company The grass Pokémon Rowlet (left) evolves into Dartrix (middle) and eventually into Decidueye (right).

The fire-type starter Pokémon is Litten, who evolves into Torracat, and finally into the hyper-macho cat Incineroar:

The Pokémon Company The fire-type starter Litten eventually evolves into Incineroar.

Here's how Litten evolves from start to finish:

The Pokémon Company The fire-type starter Litten (left) evolves into Torracat (middle) and eventually into the fire/dark Pokémon Incineroar (right).

And finally, here's the final evolution for the water-type Pokémon Popplio, who eventually becomes the water/fairy Pokémon Primarina:

The Pokémon Company The water-type Pokémon Popplio eventually becomes Primarina, a water/fairy Pokémon.

Here's the full evolution track for Popplio:

The Pokémon Company The water-type starter Pokémon Popplio (left) evolves into Brionne (middle) and eventually becomes Primarina (right).

Pokémon Sun and Moon trailer

To check out the starter Pokémon for yourself, including each starter's special moves, watch the new trailer below:

Pokémon Sun and Moon release date and platform availability

Pokémon Sun and Moon will be available on Nov. 18 for Nintendo 3DS.