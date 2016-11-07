'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Leaks: New spoilers spill details on legendaries, starters

Pokémon Sun and Moon won't officially launch until next week — Nov. 18 — but one lucky player already has their hands on the full game. Leaks and spoilers for the latest Pokémon adventure recently hit the web, offering new details on the starters and legendaries introduced in Sun and Moon.

Before you read any further, be warned: This article is full of potential Pokémon Sun and Moon spoilers. So don't blame us if you see something you wanted to avoid.

Pokémon Sun and Moon starters: Rowlet stats revealed?

Pokemon Sun& Moon Begins to leak

A screenshot from Pokémon Sun and Moon circulating online claims to reveal some key stats for Rowlet, one of the three starter Pokémon you'll choose from in the new game. The big news here is that the grass-type owl creature has pretty poor speed, likely making it more of a tank designed to take damage than a balanced fighter. However, it's possible Rowlet's speed could improve as it evolves.

If you're looking for a powerful starter, your best bet may be early fan favorite Litten, a fire-type feline Pokémon. Of course, there's always the water-type option, Popplio, if you're willing to overlook its goofy design. Personally, I'm leaning toward Litten. Is it even a question at this point?

NeoGAF 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' starters: Which will you pick?

Pokémon Sun and Moon spoilers

A few more screenshots show some interesting new features coming to Pokémon Sun and Moon. The game's settings menu lets you change your battle style, text-scrolling speeds and something called "Party/Box." That last setting could help you manage your lineup once you catch over six Pokémon, allowing you to choose which pocket monster gets sent back to the PC when you're at capacity.

NeoGAF 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks

Another leaked screenshot shows a second menu where you can view your captured Pokémon, the Pokédex and your Trainer Passport. There's also Pokémon Refresh, which lets you clean up your Pokémon after a battle and heal conditions like poison and paralysis.

NeoGAF 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' spoilers

Pokémon Sun and Moon spoilers: New details on legendaries

Finally, a separate leak appears to reveal fresh information on Pokémon Sun and Moon's exciting new legendaries, Lunala and Solgaleo. Based on some product listings spotted by PokéJungle, it looks like both legendary Pokémon will evolve from the same creature.

The same small image appears in packaging for both Sun and Moon trading card packs. The pre-evolution Pokémon appears just above a larger picture of each game's respective legendary. So it looks like no matter which version of the game you pick up you'll get to interact with this orb-shaped pocket monster.

PokéJungle Pokémon Sun and Moon leak reveals fresh details on the new legendaries.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks and spoilers: More coming soon?

Based on the screenshots currently available it looks like this anonymous leaker is just getting started. We'll be keeping an eye out for any more interesting spoilers ahead of the official release. Stay tuned!