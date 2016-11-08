Rumor has it Pokémon Go is gearing up for a special Thanksgiving event following the success of its Halloween-themed celebration. Starting later in November, game developer Niantic could raise spawn rates for some Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Thanksgiving event: What we actually know

Details are still scarce for the rumored event. Beyond increasing spawn rates for some Pokémon, the event should also lower the walking distance requirement for the game's Buddy system. The event could start on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) and potentially last through the weekend, but we won't know for sure until Niantic makes an official announcement.

Pokémon Go Thanksgiving event: Which Pokémon will be featured?

I'm guessing Niantic will start with one that looks like a turkey: Fearow. Choosing Fearow (and its pre-evolved form, Spearow) makes sense, but the rest of the rumored list seems off. I don't really understand what Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Ponyta and Rapidash have to do with Thanksgiving. Thankfully, it sounds like Niantic is still debating the final details of this event, and I have a few suggestions for how to make it as festive as possible.

Pokémon Go Thanksgiving event: A few suggestions for Niantic

Before jumping in, there's one big question that needs to be raised. It might seem gruesome, but it's a question Pokémon fans have been asking for years: Do people eat Pokémon in the Pokémon universe?

No, really — think about it. Pokémon are meat; people eat meat. Signs suggest the answer is yes, even if there's still no definitive explanation: Pokémon are part of a balanced diet.

That brings us to Thanksgiving, a holiday that's mostly about eating food. It makes sense that Pokémon Go's late-November event would feature Thanksgiving-themed Pokémon that resemble food. So here are my picks. Just be warned that if the idea of eating Pokémon makes you uncomfortable, you should probably stop reading now. (I'm joking. Mostly.)

1. Farfetch'd

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

As far as flying-type Pokémon go, Farfetch'd actually looks pretty appetizing. It even carries around a leek at all times, making it the ultimate all-in-one Pokémon meal.

2. Exeggcute

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Exeggcute is literally just a pile of eggs — looks like dinner to me.

3. Oddish

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Oddish looks like it would make a nice salad, and it's final evolved form, Vileplume, is a big mushroom.

4. Weepinbell

Pokemon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

I'm pretty sure this is a squash or at least the closest anything in the Pokémon world gets to squash.

5. Magikarp

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Magikarp doesn't have much use beyond its ability to evolve into Gyarados. It's hard to believe that people in the Pokémon world don't eat them, at least on special occasions like Thanksgiving.

6. Tangela

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Tangela may be a grass-type Pokémon, but it looks an awful lot like a pile of spaghetti.

7. Cloyster

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

This is just an oyster with a few extra letters. A few Cloysters on the half-shell would make a nice appetizer before the main Thanksgiving meal.

8. Kingler

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Kingler (basically a big crab) is another nice option if you're a fan of seafood, though it's not exactly traditional for Thanksgiving.

9. Ditto

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

Niantic could use its Pokémon Go Thanksgiving event to finally bring Ditto into the game. This shapeshifting Pokémon could take the form of any other festive creature. Before transforming, it also looks like a glob of canned cranberry sauce.

10. Jigglypuff

Pokémon 'Pokémon Go' Thanksgiving event

I'm definitely not suggesting anyone should eat a Jigglypuff (even in a video game); it's way too cute. Instead, this fairy-type Pokémon could use its singing powers to put everyone to sleep for a nice nap at the end of your Thanksgiving meal.