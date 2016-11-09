Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks are rolling in at an astonishing rate, mostly thanks to a dataminer who posts on YouTube as Kaphotics. The latest spoiler-filled video offers stats and moves for the new Alola forms, which put a tropical spin on some classic Pokémon returning for Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Before we dive into those Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form stats, here's a quick refresh on the new feature from the official Pokémon YouTube channel:

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks and spoilers: Everything we know about the Alola-form Pokémon

Visually, each Alola-form Pokémon takes on a new look to match the tropical style of Sun and Moon. For example, Raichu's tail now doubles as a surfboard, while Dugtrio's new shiny blond hair gives the ground-type Pokémon a surfer style.

Beyond these new designs, each Alola-form Pokémon also gets new stats and moves. With this latest leak, we finally have the full rundown of all those changes.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Rattata

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Rattata's Alola form offers solid speed (72) and a decent attack (52). Its attacks mostly focus on eating. Gluttony causes it to eat a held berry sooner than normal, while Thick Fat protects this Pokémon from enemy attacks.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Raticate

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Raticate offers the same set of moves as its pre-evolved Alola form. It gets a nice stat boost across the board, especially when it comes to special defense.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Raichu

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Raichu's Alola form gets a special move called Surge Surfer, which doubles its speed on Electric Terrain. That's a nice boost considering it already offers an impressive speed stat at 110. Health (HP) is pretty low at just 60, but attack and special attack both look solid.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Sandshrew

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Now we're moving into a cluster of chillier Alola-form Pokémon, suggesting some of Pokémon Sun and Moon will take place in a colder climate. Sandshrew is listed here as an ice and steel type instead of its usual ground-type form. It offers solid defense (90) and special moves to boost its evasion and speed capabilities in battle.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Sandslash

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

After evolving, the Alola-form Sandslash gets a solid stat boost across the board. Defense jumps all the way to 120, while attack gets boosted to 100.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Vulpix

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Vulpix's Alola form also gets a frosty look. It has pretty weak stats, but it gets a special ability called Snow Warning that summons a hailstorm as soon as it enters into a battle.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Ninetales

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Thankfully, Once you evolve to Ninetales you'll get a huge stat boost. Speed jumps all the way to 109, while special defense comes in at 100.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Meowth

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Meowth's Alola form may look a little weird, but it's not a bad upgrade for the cat Pokémon. As a dark type, Meowth gets a few special moves, including Rattled, which scares enemy Pokémon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Persian

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Persian offers a nice stat upgrade, with speed jumping to 115. It also gets a new move called Fur Coat that reduces damage from physical attacks by half.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Geodude

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks' Alola forms revealed

Geodude's Alola form includes an interesting new hairstyle. It also offers a solid defense at 100 and some electric-type moves that should spice up your battles.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Graveler

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

After evolving into Graveler, you'll get even more facial hair on this Alola form Pokémon. It also gets a decent stat boost but not much else.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Golem

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

The Alola form of Golem offers even better stats, pushing defense up to 130 and attack to 120, which should make it a pretty brutal fighter.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Grimer

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Grimer's Alola form includes a green design. It also offers solid HP (80) and a nice attack stat (also 80).

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Muk

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

After evolving into Muk, the Alola form gives the Pokémon a colorful new look. It also gets some impressive stats, including a big jump to 100 for special defense.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Exeggutor

YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Exeggutor's Alola form may give it a bizarre, elongated neck, but it also comes with some nice perks. This Pokémon is now a dragon type, and its special attack comes in at 125.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Diglett

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Diglett's new sprout of hair isn't just for style. It also gives the ground-type Pokémon a new move called Tangling Hair, which lowers the enemy's speed once you make contact.

Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola form Dugtrio

Kaphotics/YouTube 'Pokémon Sun and Moon' leaks: Alola forms revealed

Dugtrio's Alola form offers even more hair and the same new moves. It also gets a big attack stat boost up to 100.

Pokémon Sun and Moon leaks and spoilers: Stay tuned!

That's pretty much everything we know about the Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola forms for now, but we're not slowing down anytime soon. There's still more than a week to go before the game officially launches, so check back soon for more leaks and spoilers.