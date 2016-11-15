Though it was rumored Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would launch in March 2017 alongside Nintendo's new handheld/console hybrid, the Nintendo Switch, a new report from Eurogamer says it won't be out until a few months after that.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date delay

As of now, Nintendo is targeting a March 2017 release date for the Nintendo Switch. When Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was delayed until 2017, fans thought perhaps Nintendo would release the game as a launch title for its new console.

Nintendo 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

According to Eurogamer's sources, however, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild needs to undergo "four to six months of testing" at the start of 2017, which means it will likely come out after the Switch is already released.

Nintendo Switch launch games: Expect that mysterious Mario platformer from the trailer

So, now that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won't be available when the Switch launches, what new games will be available? According to the Eurogamer report, the mysterious new Mario platformer that appears in the Nintendo Switch trailer will be available alongside the console.

Nintendo/YouTube A report from 'Eurogamer' says the Mario game shown in the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer will be available in March 2017 alongside the launch of the Switch.

Nintendo Switch release date?

Nintendo is planning on releasing more info about the Switch through a livestreamed presentation on Jan. 12. Hopefully an exact release date and price for the Switch will be revealed — though there have already been some rumors about that, too — as well as more details on that slick new Mario game.