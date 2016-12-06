On paper, Final Fantasy 15 is about the melodramatic clashes of good and evil. But in practice, it seems much more interested in celebrating the myth of the great American road trip and making you feel like you're on a cross-country journey with your best friends.

A major part of that sense of intimacy comes into play when you set up camp at the end of a long day of adventuring and it's time to eat. As you explore the world of Eos, your teammate Ignis thinks up new recipes to cook. Provided you have the right ingredients, he can whip up a gourmet meal at a moment's notice.

Square Enix could have easily had you simply pick from a text-based list of dishes with various stat bonuses. But from sticky rice to beef stew, each and every dish is lovingly rendered and completely mouthwatering.

So, without further ado, here are some of the most delicious-looking dishes you can eat in Final Fantasy 15. Good luck keeping your appetite in check.

Unsurprisingly, players have been posting their favorite dishes online, almost like they were posting a picture of their own meals on Instagram. With food that looks this delicious, it's hard to blame them.

Square Enix The phrase "Multi-meat" is a tad off-putting, but the presentation more than makes up for it.

Square Enix I've never heard of a "mother and child rice bowl," but I'm thinking I need to get myself educated as quickly as possible.

Square Enix I'm hoping this is just a cheeky name, like "dinosaur nuggets." The thought of serving chocobo meat to Prompto is just heartbreaking.

If all this absurdly delicious food has you hungry, check out this Tumblr post that has a full recipe for cooking Final Fantasy 15's beef stew. Yum.

