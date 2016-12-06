'Overwatch' Christmas Event Date: Blizzard confirms Dec. 13 holiday release

Overwatch fans said they'd found details about an upcoming holiday or Christmas event through data mines — and the Overwatch Twitter just made it official.

Overwatch Christmas event date revealed

Blizzard seems to be going with a more inclusive holiday theme rather than making it solely Christmas themed. The image appears to show a wintry variation on the King's Row map, much like the Halloween-themed variation of the Hollywood map from the Halloween Terror event.

The tweet all but confirms a Dec. 13 start date for the event, so a full-length trailer detailing all the limited-time content should be coming soon.

No details have yet been released on what special skins will be released, but fans have already posted their best ideas on Tumblr and Reddit.

