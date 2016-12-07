'Pokémon Go' Egg List: Updated chart shows the best and worst CP for every hatch

If you're the kind of Pokémon trainer who prefers hatching 'em all to catching 'em all, this one's for you.

The Silph Research group, which you may know if you frequent Pokémon Go fan community Silph Road, just published a new infographic for everyone who wants to take the guess work out of hatching eggs.

Not only does it tell you what Pokémon hatch from certain types of eggs, it also tells you what CP to expect from your newly hatched Pokémon.

Silph Research group/The Silph Road All the Pokémon you can expect to hatch from a 10km egg in Pokémon Go, according to Silph Research group.

10km eggs in Pokémon Go hatch some of the best Pokémon in the game

Generally speaking, the longer you have to walk to hatch an egg in Pokémon Go, the more rare the Pokémon that hatches from the egg. But only a few of Pokémon Go's best endgame Pokémon hatch from 10km eggs, however.

Snorlax and Lapras are two of the best Pokémon you can hatch from a 10km egg. Dratini are two evolutions away from Dragonite, another endgame Pokémon. Chansey had a boost from the recent balance update, and depending on whom you listen to, Omastar, the evolution of Omanyte, is also a powerhouse.

Catching Snorlax and Lapras ought to be very happy news for a Pokémon Go player, but then you have to figure out whether or not you hatched a good Snorlax or Lapras.

Silph Research group/The Silph Road "Perfect" and "worst" refer to the potential CP of the Pokémon when it hatches in Pokémon Go.

How to judge the quality of a newly hatched Pokémon in Pokémon Go

To have a solid grasp on the quality of a Pokémon, you have to analyze its individual values, or IVs. IVs are measurements of the small bonuses that each Pokémon has to their species' base stats. The better the IVs, the higher the Pokémon's quality.

You can get a rough idea as to the quality of a Pokémon you've just hatched from an egg if you refer to the new chart. Differences in CP may be attributed to differences in IVs, so if you compare the CP of your newly hatched Pokémon to the numbers on the Silph Research chart, you can have some idea as to whether or not you should be excited about your new Pokémon.

