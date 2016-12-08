Pokémon Go Plus, the perfect accessory for anyone who can't always whip out their phone to catch a Snorlax in the office, is almost back in stock at Best Buy.

The Pokémon Go Plus wearable is designed for the player who wants to catch Pokémon all day but lacks phone access. The Plus works by vibrating and lighting up whenever you are near a PokéStop or a Pokémon. Pushing the button on the Plus will attempt to catch the Pokémon, or you can spin the PokéStop and automatically collect the items it spits out.

The gadget has been a hot commodity, making it difficult to track down. Now you can finally get your hands on one.

Pokémon Go Plus: $34.99

Pokémon Go/The Pokémon Company Pokémon Go plus can both spin PokéStops and capture Pokémon without your even looking at your phone.

Best Buy Pokémon Go Plus preorders might not last for long.

You can preorder your Pokémon Go Plus from Best Buy for $34.99.

According to the Best Buy preorder page, your Pokémon Go Plus will not show up any sooner than Jan. 20, 2017. Considering that Plus units are still going for up to twice their retail price on eBay, you might want to reserve a unit now, even if you have to wait over a month before it arrives.

