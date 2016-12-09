Pokémon Go players hitting Starbucks yesterday for a Pokémon-themed Frappuccino also found comedy waiting for them, thanks to the recent update.

The creation of 7,800 new PokéStops and gyms overnight was bound to create some issues for Pokémon Go. Players on The Silph Road subreddit have been chronicling these bugs and a few of them are pretty funny.

F1ash0ut/Reddit These blue and yellow 'Pokémon Go' gyms have phased together. Pokémon-themed Frappuccinos may or may not be involved.

Pokémon Go Starbucks update: Promotion creates PokéStop and gym errors.

The relevance of the Starbucks promotion is of course tied to population and Starbucks location densities. Some Pokémon Go players may notice no change to their local playing environment whatsoever. Other players could find radical changes following the partnership going live on Dec. 8.

So far, Pokémon Go players are uncovering instances of gyms appearing right on top of one another and PokéStops packed together densely (making for potentially prime Pokémon Go real estate if each PokéStop had a lure running).

travielee/The Silph Road Imagine a lure running on all three of these PokéStops, some of which were created by the 'Pokémon Go' Starbucks promotion.

Pokémon Go Starbucks update: Some locations are not spawning properly.

A tripling of PokéStops may not have been intentional, but it's not harmful. Special promotional PokéStops not appearing over the correct Starbucks locations is also probably not what Niantic intended, but could hypothetically prevent some Pokémon Go players from taking full advantage of the promotion.

When locations can be packed together as closely to one another as Starbucks stores can, some errors are likely inevitable. Just imagine if McDonald's ever throws a Pokémon Go promotion.

SakuraDestiny/The Silph Road Not all PokéStops added by the Pokémon Go Starbucks promotion are appearing in the correct locations.

Pokémon Go Starbucks update: Still no new Pokémon

While funny bugs related to the Starbucks promotion are being reported, there are no reports of new Pokémon so far. It appears that Pokémon Go players hoping for some Gen 2 Pokémon today might be disappointed.

You can rest assured that Mic will let you know as soon as the oncoming flood of Gen 2 Pokémon begins.

