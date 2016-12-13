A new patch hit Overwatch Tuesday afternoon, ushering in the new holiday-themed Winter Wonderland event, as well as a number of bug fixes and the long-awaited rework for the support hero Symmetra. Here's everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2.01 Patch Notes: Winter Wonderland Christmas event, Symmetra rework, bug fixes

These patch notes have been taken directly from Blizzard's website and edited slightly for clarity and length.

New seasonal event: Winter Wonderland

Hanamura and King's Row will be decked out in holiday lights, there's a new collection of holiday-themed cosmetic items and a new special mode called Mei's Snowball Offensive.

General

— Added new "Boop" unlockable voice line for Sombra.

— Players can now select the 1v1 Mystery Duel and 3v3 Elimination game modes from the Custom Game menu.

— Added new "Stay as Team" feature, which allows players to remain grouped with their teammates after the match has ended.

Symmetra

— New Photon Barrier ability that replaces her Photon Shield ability. It generates a large shield that blocks enemy fire as it travels forward.

— New ultimate ability option, Shield Generator: In addition to placing her Teleporter, Symmetra has the option to place a Shield Generator that grants additional shields to allies within its radius.

— The range on Symmetra's primary weapon has been increased from five to seven meters.

— Symmetra can carry six turrets at a time, up from her old limit of three.

— Cooldown on her turrets has been reduced to 10 seconds, from her old cooldown of 12 seconds.

— Teleporter health has been decreased from 200 to 50, but has an additional 350 shield health.

Zarya

— Attacks like Reinhardt's Fire Strike or Hanzo's Dragonstrike, which deal damage to both the barrier and the hero within the barrier, no longer deal damage to the barrier twice.

General bug fixes

— [PS4 Pro] Fixed a bug that could obscure or hide UI elements on a 4K display.

— Fixed a bug that allowed more than one player to select the same hero on the Assemble Team screen, but forced one player to reselect after spawning.

— Fixed a bug that forced players to join Play vs. AI matches when attempting to spectate a friend.

— Fixed a bug causing a black screen to appear if players switched heroes as the round ended.

— [PC] Fixed a bug that allowed the "H" key to close the Hero Select screen even after that function had been bound to a different key.

— Bots are no longer able to use abilities or attack enemies after a Control match has ended.

— [Console] Fixed a bug that prevented Ana from being selected in 1v1 matches.

— Fixed a bug that prevented players from correctly receiving experience after joining an in-progress 3v3 match.

— Fixed a bug preventing BattleTags from being displayed correctly during Highlight Intros and Plays of the Game in 1v1 and 3v3 matches.

— Fixed a bug causing the respawn timer to remain visible during 3v3 matches.

— Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed more than one player to select the same hero in competitive mode.

Character bug fixes

— Fixed a bug preventing the nameplate above D.Va's mech from disappearing while being destroyed and displaying a "0" instead of the player's name.

— Fixed a bug causing the "You" indicator (which typically only appears during killcam footage) to appear when D.Va looks directly at the ground.

— D.Va's video tutorial now includes changes made to her Defense Matrix resource mechanics.

— Fixed a bug causing Genji's sword to clip through its scabbard.

— Fixed a bug causing Junkrat's Steel Trap animation to play when detonating a Concussion Mine.

— Fixed a bug causing Reinhardt's hammer to become invisible to some players after using an emote.

— Fixed a bug that interfered with the accuracy of the alternate fire for Roadhog's Scrap Gun.

— Fixed a bug that allowed players' Ultimate ability voice lines to play uninterrupted, even if they were hacked by Sombra during use.

— Fixed a bug preventing the sound effects from Torbjörn's hammer from being played when his Ultimate ability was activated.

— Fixed a bug causing Widowmaker's Grappling Hook to begin its cooldown after going through Symmetra's Teleporter.

— [Console] Fixed a bug that allowed Mercy to receive Ultimate charge when using her Caduceus Staff to increase teammates' damage when they're not damaging enemies.

— [Console] Fixed a bug preventing Reinhardt from deactivating his Barrier Field after being hacked by Sombra.

— [Console] Fixed a bug preventing Sombra's Hack from cancelling Soldier: 76's Sprint ability.

— [Console] Sombra no longer receives credit toward her on-fire meter when her EMP ultimate hits Symmetra's turrets.

— [Console] When multiple Sombras attempt to hack a health pack, the player that initialized the hack first will now control it.

— [Console] Fixed a bug preventing Sombra's Opportunist passive ability from seeing practice bots through the walls on the Practice Range.

— [Console] Fixed a bug preventing Sombra's reticle from consistently expanding while firing her Machine Pistol.

Map bug fixes

— Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to reach unintended locations on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

— Fixed a bug that prevented Mercy from using Resurrect in rare situations on King's Row.

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

If you're ready for more Overwatch, you'll want to check out Mic's latest Overwatch news, like all the details on the Winter Wonderland event, this weird story about players debating Bastion's gender on Reddit and a look at the new Oasis map on the PTR.