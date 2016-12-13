How long do you have to walk to hatch those freaking Gen 2 Pokémon Go eggs and get some new Pokémon? These new Pokémon Go egg charts may hold the answer.

Not being able to catch the baby Pokémon introduced by Gen 2 other than by hatching eggs is a pain in the ass, but some new data on Pokémon eggs in Pokémon Go can at least help you figure out which Gen 2 eggs to incubate first.

Editor's note: Please keep in mind that these charts were developed less than 48 hours after the Gen 2 update. The information may change as more data comes in from trainers and we will let you know as soon as it does.

trouxones/The Silph Road The three baby Pokémon introduced by the 'Pokémon Go' Gen 2 update that you will require 10-kilometer eggs to hatch.

Pokémon Go Gen 2 egg: Which new Pokémon hatch from which eggs?

The Silph Road member trouxnes has put together a simple infographic that shows which Gen 2 Pokémon come from 2-kilometer, 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer eggs.

The toughest Pokémon to hatch will be Smoochum, Magby and Elekid. They all hatch from 10-kilometer eggs, according to this Gen 2 egg chart. Togepi and Pichu hatch from 5-kilometer eggs, while Cleffa and Igglybuff hatch from 2-kilometer eggs.

The same results have been reported by Silph Road member ShotgunMavericks01, who also provided a reference guide for how many candies are required to evolve all of the new Gen 2 Pokémon. Togepi requires 50 candies to evolve and the other baby Pokémon only require 25 candies, according to the data.

ShotgunMavericks01/Reddit 'Pokémon Go' Gen 2 egg chart

More Pokémon Go hacks, tips and tricks

