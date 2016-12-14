There's a Gen 2 baby still missing from Pokémon Go. Can you please help find it?

Shortly following Pokémon Go's highly anticipated Gen 2 update, seven baby Pokémon were quickly spotted in the game. So far Cleffa, Igglybuff, Pichu, Smoochum, Magby, Elekid and Togepi have all been hatched from eggs. However, there's still one Gen 2 baby Pokémon that's unaccounted for.

New Pokémon Go Characters: Where's Tyrogue?

The latest Pokémon Go update doesn't seem to include Tyrogue, a Gen 2 baby Pokémon that can evolve into three different forms of Fighting-type Pokémon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop. We're not even seeing an outline of Tyrogue in the in-game Pokédex post-update, suggesting it hasn't been added yet.

The current Pokédex entries for Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee in Pokémon Go do not indicate the addition of a baby Pokémon for either species. Mic/Pokémon Go

We could make some educated guesses as to why Tyrogue is still missing. For instance, It might be easier to add Tyrogue into Pokémon Go only when all three of its evolutions are also in the game, as Hitmontop is a Gen 2 Pokémon. Hitmontop could be added in the near future as more Pokémon are introduced, which would pave the way for Tyrogue's entrance too.

Considering that Tyrogue is one of very few Pokémon with multiple evolution options — and how much fun Pokémon Go players seemed to have with Eevee's similar evolution tree — one could argue that Niantic might be wise to save Tyrogue for another special event.

New Pokémon Go Characters: One more surprise

Beyond the new baby Pokémon, there's at least one more pocket monster included in Niantic's first Gen 2 update. One Reddit user shared an image on The Silph Road on Wednesday confirming that Togepi is capable of evolving into Togetic.

ToRepelGhosts/Reddit Pokémon Go Gen 2: Togetic confirmed!

