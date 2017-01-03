Nintendo still hasn't revealed the release date for Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but we may learn more at the official Switch event this month. In the meantime, various Zelda BOTW rumors have clued us in on what to expect, and the latest leak from the Japanese magazine CoroCoro may have revealed the new Zelda games release date once and for all.

Zelda Wii U Game Release Date: Will it coincide with the Nintendo Switch launch?

According CoroCoro and WCCF Tech, the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date will come in the spring. The first day of spring is March 20, and the game could be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, which is also set to debut in March. Even if it isn't a launch title, the latest Zelda game could arrive shortly afterward.

WCCFTech CoroCoro magazine offers details on when to expect 'Zelda.'

The original report was also backed up by other reliable sources. On Twitter, Laura Kate Dale of Let's Play Video Games reported that the Nintendo Switch will launch with the upcoming Zelda title in two months.

Contrary to my past report on BOTW release date it is 100% coming at Switch launch in North America in March. Have seen finalised materials.

We're not surprised to hear that the new Zelda game will be available for Wii U and Nintendo Switch in early 2017. The title was available as a playable demo at E3 2016, and publications like IGN have played through huge portions of the adventure already. Nintendo is also clearly confident enough to show the game on mainstream television such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Of course, timing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date with the Nintendo Switch launch would likely guarantee a lot of sales for the new console.

Zelda Wii U Game Release Date: Even more Breath of the Wild art revealed

Nintendo/Nintendo on Facebook 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' new art shows which enemies to expect in the game.

Both the picture above and Zelda image found at the top of this article were recently released by Nintendo to tease the new game. This could be an attempt by the Zelda creators to build hype for the game as we grow closer to release, whenever that may be.

The enemy shown here greatly resembles the one pictured in a previously released image for Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The blue weapon mixed with the overall steampunk look matches up with what we've seen in early trailers, and it's possible we'll see more enemies revealed ahead of the official release.

