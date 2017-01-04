Super Smash Bros. 4 mods allow players to add almost any character they want. The latest unofficial addition to the game brings various characters from Pokémon Sun and Moon to the classic fighting franchise.

Super Smash Bros. 4 Mods: New characters

YouTube user 64iOS offers a video showcasing the characters available through this Super Smash Bros. 4 mod. The first Pokémon shown in the video is water-type starter Pokémon Popplio, which is actually a modified version of current fighter Villager from Animal Crossing. So despite its Pokémon-like appearance, Popplio still knows all the same attacks as Villager. The same can be said for Incineroar; the fire/dark-type Pokémon is a mod of Star Fox's main character, Fox McCloud.

As for the humans of Pokémon Sun and Moon, the antagonist character Gladion is a Super Smash Bros. 4 mod of DLC fighter Cloud from Final Fantasy. Meanwhile, Wicke is a modded version of Princess Peach.

kek

These Super Smash Bros. 4 mods are a great start, but there are plenty of other Pokémon Sun and Moon characters left to include. Team Skull leader Guzma, for example, would make a great addition to the game. Get to work, modders.

Nintendo Switch news, rumors and updates

Check out more Nintendo Switch coverage, including Mic's reports on whether the console will be backwards-compatible, what specs are nearly confirmed what current games we want high-definition remakes of and information about the upcoming event.