'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Cheats: How to hack the game and unlock amazing shortcuts

Pokémon Sun and Moon just hit stores this morning, but cheats for the game are already up and running if you need a boost to get through the lengthy adventure.

An experienced game modder who goes by the name Red online has been working hard to create a new Pokémon Sun and Moon cheat engine called SUMOHax. It's an all-in-one tool that lets you do anything from max out your money to make your character walk faster in the game.

To be clear, we don't endorse using these Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats. This game was meticulously crafted to offer a great experience, and cheating may mean missing out on that experience. However, if you absolutely need to cheat, SUMOHax looks like a good option.

Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats: Everything you can do with SUMOHax

A few interesting Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats available through SUMOHax include the ability to walk through walls, an experience multiplier and the ability to get all the Z-Crystals. You can even use cheats to skip forced trainer battles or rematch trainers after you beat the.

Here's the full list:

– Max Money

– (Hold R)Walk through Walls

– Instant Messages

– No Outlines

– No Forced Trainer Battles

– Rematch Trainers

– Wild Pokemon Shiny

– Remove Wait Time

– QR Scan Point 100

– Walk/Run Speed x0.5

– Walk/Run Speed x1.0

– Walk/Run Speed x1.5

– Walk/Run Speed x2.0

– Walk/Run Speed x2.5

– EXP Multiplyer. x10 – x64.0

– Save Slot Teleporter (Start + D-Pad)

– Coordinates Modifier

– Pokemon Spawner now supports all Pokemon

– All Z Crystals

– Rename any Pokemon

– Pokemon can learn any TM/HM

– All TM/HMs

– All medicine

– All berries

– CurrentFestivalCoin9,999,999

– TotalPokeFestivalCoin9,999,999

– TotalThumbs-Ups1,500,000

– Max Battle Points

Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats: How to install SUMOHax

Taking advantage of these cheats will require a bit of hacking on your Nintendo 3DS. If you're not comfortable doing that you're out of luck, but if you don't mind getting your hands dirty, there are plenty of guides out there to help walk you through the process.

It's also important to note that these cheats will only work on the New 3DS. Unfortunately, the original 3DS and the 2DS systems can't handle SUMOHax. So if you're rocking an older model, you're out of luck too.

Assuming you meet the hardware qualifications, the first thing you'll need to do is install BootNTR selector, which allows you to take advantage of various 3DS cheats. Here's a guide for installing BootNTR from Reddit.

Next, download SUMOHax and extract Pokémon Sun or Pokémon Moon to the plugin folder on your 3DS. Then you'll need to launch BootNTR, which should send you back to the 3DS home menu. Finally, launch the game and tap the A button repeatedly to make sure it doesn't freeze while loading all the extra data.

Pokémon Sun and Moon cheats: How to use SUMOHax

Once you have the Pokémon Sun and Moon cheat engine up and running, it's time to have some fun. Press "Select" to pull up the menu and navigate with the directional buttons. Press "A" to switch specific cheats on/off, and when you're finished just press "B" to go back to the game.

You can also change which button pulls up the menu by pressing "Start" while the cheat menu is up. Finally, you can control the speed that each Pokémon Sun and Moon cheat is executed by pressing "Select" from inside the menu.