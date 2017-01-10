At 9 a.m. Pacific time, a brand-new update will make its way to the Xbox One exclusive, Gears of War 4. In a forum post, Gears of War developer The Coalition detailed exactly what was going to be in the patch, called "Title Update 3."

Gears of War 4 Title Update 3: Two new maps and lots of new cards

Title Update 3 will add two maps from previous Gears games, Blood Drive and Clocktower. In a follow-up blog post posted Tuesday morning, The Coalition released two videos showing what the updated versions of these maps look like in Gears of War 4.

Both new maps are available for season pass holders starting Jan. 10 and will be available for free for everyone else on Jan. 17.

Additionally, the update will roll out 280 new cards, including 13 new character cards and lots of new weapon skins. For a more detailed look at some of those new cards, check out the full blog post.

Gears of War 4 Title Update 3: Patch notes

Title Update 3 is also ushering a number of improvements and bug fixes. The most important of these is a new set of rules that should discourage players from giving up and leaving multiplayer matches early.

"As of this update, players who quit a Core or Competitive Match will now be suspended from all matchmaking of any kind for a limited time to discourage drop out behavior – with the biggest time punishments going to the first player to quit the match," The Coalition says. "In addition, the more you quit, the longer the suspension you will receive from playing matchmaking."

The good news is that this system allows players to rejoin a match for up to five minutes, in case the reason they left was due to a run-of-the-mill internet hiccup rather than a rage quit.

Here are all the patch notes detailed in the blog post, though there are surely more that will be revealed once the full patch hits:

Combating Quitters — Phase 1

• Players leaving a Core/Competitive game early will now be suspended from matchmaking

• Players can rejoin a Core/Competitive match within 5 minutes of being dropped or quitting from an option in the main Versus menu

• Rejoining and completing a match will remove the matchmaking suspension time

• Added functionality to display matchmaking suspension time (including to your Squad Leader). You will not be able to matchmake if your Squad contains a suspended user until their suspension has completed.



Spectator Mode Improvements

• Player Cards have been redesigned to take up less visual space

• Player ammo and reloads are now visible in the Spectator Mode UI

• Crosshairs are now visible to Spectators

• Respawn timers are now displayed on Player Cards

• Weapons holstered onto a player's back can now be seen in Spectator Mode

• 'K' keyboard button now removes spectator inputs UI and/or the black bar altogether

• 'L' keyboard button toggles Player Cards to the far edges of the screen or normal positioning

• 'V', 'B' and 'N' keyboard buttons now jump to specific Escalation hill battle cameras

• Fixed an issue with X-Ray vision not rendering as intended

• Made X-Ray a 'toggle' rather than 'Press-And-Hold'

• Fixed the ordering of players in Competitive UI to match the Lobby Order

• Pressing B while holding Jump Cam now cancels a pending Jump Cam

• Added new mapping for specific face buttons for specific camera modes, listed below:

Gamepad 'A', Keyboard 'Z' -> Switches to Player or Follow Cam. If already in Player Cam, switch to Follow Cam and vice versa. Last used mode is saved as your preference when switching back to Player/Follow Cam from other modes and when using the Jump Cam

Gamepad 'X', Keyboard 'X' -> Switch to Ghost Cam

Gamepad 'Y', Keyboard 'C' -> Switch to Battle Cam



Other Fixes

• Skill ranking will now be visible again at the end of match scoreboard

• Added 'Spawns Swapped' UI when spawns flip in Versus

• Increased the Energy cost of the Hammer of Dawn Strike in Horde

• Increased Escalation Win and Loss bonuses

• Increased Escalation Win Bounty Rewards

• Tuned criteria and rewards for King of the Hill Bounties

• Fixed an exploit that allowed players to teleport Energy to their position in Horde

• Squad Members can immediately see when they have been removed from a Squad

• The 'Horde Skills' UI Notification alerting you to new skills now works correctly

• Horde Skill cards can now be equipped and unequipped in the Horde Skills inventory

• Added UI notification to show new Cards in your collection when opening Gear Packs

• Improved UI on Turret Heat bar

• Improved performance when switching tabs in Card view menus

• Added slider to control how long text chat remains visible after a message

• The Longshot can no longer shoot through walls if positioned through a 90 degree corner

• Added a Duplicates Only filter to the Inventory Menu

• Fixed an issue where audio slowly cut out in Horde

• Fixed an issue allowing grenade effects to continue into the next round in Versus

• Removed an exploit allowing users to break the map boundaries in Horde on Foundation

• Fixed an issue that allowed players to respawn out of the map boundaries in Horde

• Fixed an issue where offline customization would reset if user changed characters

• Miscellaneous fixes and improvements



More video game

For more video game news, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's a collection of Valentine's Day-themed voice lines uncovered in the latest Overwatch update, a possible leaked lineup of Nintendo Switch launch games, a Pokémon Sun and Moon team builder guide and a guide to hacking your NES Classic.