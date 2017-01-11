On Tuesday, CNN reported U.S. intelligence officials presented President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump with a two-page dossier containing evidence the Russian government claimed obtains compromising information on Trump as part of an wide-ranging operation to throw the Nov. 8 presidential elections against Hillary Clinton.

While CNN did not report the nature of the information Russia allegedly has on the president-elect, BuzzFeed has posted what it says is a copy of the report the two-page dossier is based on, listing "specific, unverified and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians."

The full 35 page report states Russian intelligence assets have been "cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years" with the aim of encouraging "splits and divisions in western alliance."

According to the assessment, multiple sources have confirmed Trump accepted Russian intelligence on his political enemies — and those same intelligence sources have obtained a video of Trump in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes performing a "'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him."

The act was allegedly performed on a bed Obama and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, had previously slept on.

Here's the full passage from the report:

"One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit Trump's personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable 'kompromat' (compromising material) on him. According to Source D, where s/he had been present, Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow including hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to."

Trump, obviously, has denied the allegations.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!

According to the Guardian, "the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (FISA) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The FISA court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation."

Trump has notably engaged in a high-profile feud with the intelligence community in recent weeks; the president-elect promised to release supposedly secret info contesting the intelligence community's narrative Russia was behind the cyber attacks, but never did so. He has also repeatedly promised to restructure top intelligence agencies including the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, an administrative office that oversees the nation's 17 intelligence agencies.

The reports, then, could have been leaked as part of an effort by the intelligence community to hit back at the president-elect before his inauguration.

But if confirmed, the incident could easily qualify as one of the most embarrassing presidential scandals in United States political history — and cast a dark shadow of uncertainty regarding Trump's future presidency, with his inauguration just 10 days away.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt, Obama said "as a matter of principle and national security I don't comment on classified information," but added he had commissioned both classified and unclassified reports on alleged Russian interference in the elections.

"... My expectation and my hope is that this work will continue after I leave," Obama added. "That congress in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports, that the president elect and his administration — in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports — will take it seriously and now get to work reinforcing those mechanisms that we can use to protect our democracy."

Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:50 p.m.: This post has been updated.