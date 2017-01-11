Blizzard released a new patch on the Overwatch public test realm recently, further tweaking the various nerfs and buffs to Ana, Roadhog and Sombra that first hit PTR last week as part of patch 1.7.

The most contentious change — though all of them have been pretty contentious, let's be honest — is the update to Roadhog's hook, which has been dubbed "hook 2.0." After the first patch hit PTR, a lot of fans thought Blizzard hindered its effectiveness too much. The most recent PTR patch beefs it up a bit more.

Overwatch Patch 1.7: Here's what changed for Roadhog's hook

Here's the full description of what's changed, from the patch notes:

Roadhog Hook:

— Added some more line of sight checks towards the left/right of a potential hook target. This means it should be easier to hook someone who is sticking halfway out of a doorway or behind a thin pole, etc. These checks are also used for the persistent line of sight check, so if a hook target moves behind a slim object like a stump or a lightpole, they won't be released anymore.



— Hooked targets are now slowed heavily while they are stunned, even if they are in the air. This means if someone is strafe jumping away from you and you land a hook, they are a lot less likely to slide out of line on sight, breaking the hook.



— Fixed a bug that could allow you to hook someone and pull them behind you if you spun around before the hook landed.

Good news! These changes seem to have made a big improvement.

Overwatch Patch 1.7: Roadhog's new hook is more well-behaved

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit by Ceiu called "Hook 2.1 Examples," you can see them putting Roadhog's newest hook to the test.

There are a couple strange behavior's Ceiu noticed, which are excerpted from the Reddit post below. Basically, the hook's recognition of whether a target is hidden by cover or not is still a little wonky.

Some oddities I noticed:

— Partial cover sometimes worked when I felt it shouldn't. Obviously not enough time has passed to really get a feel for it, but my initial reaction was, "Why didn't that one work?" There's an example of this in the long clip near the end.



— Breaking line of sight by turning seemed to work if there were no obstructions nearby. As soon as some kind of wall was thrown into the mix, turning could be enough to break the hook.



— Small obstructions will sometimes prevent the target from being pulled closer, while other times letting them hop over. Real minor, but slightly inconsistent.



— Hooking a target moving into cover worked pretty consistently and worked about how I expected.



— The "balrog hook," [pulling a character off a ledge with you as you fall,] is not completely dead. It's going to be harder to pull off, as you need to keep looking at your target until they pass the point of no return, but it's still possible. Examples in the youtube clip.



The fandom's reception to the clip seems to be pretty positive so far, judging by the comments on the Reddit post: "Wow," Reddit user Jugaimo commented. "This hook looks what I imagine was originally intended. Well done, Blizzard."

As was proven by the latest PTR update, Blizzard is still tweaking all of these changes. Hopefully, the remaining wonkiness will get fixed in a subsequent update. Will that be "hook 2.2"? I'm losing track.

