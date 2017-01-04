At first, the Overwatch fan casting of Terry Crews as the rumored new hero Doomfist was nothing more than that: just a fun idea floated on Reddit by a fan. However, once Terry Crews actually chimed in and said that he would "love to play Doomfist," it went from wishful thinking to full-fledged rumor. Since then, Crews has actually visited Blizzard's campus, fueling those rumors even more.

On Wednesday, Crews' Twitter account stoked that fire again.

Overwatch Doomfist Rumors: Terry Crews stokes hype again

Crews posted a tweet with a link to an article about his aforementioned visit to Blizzard's campus, which speculates on the possibility that he could voice Doomfist.

"Who wants to hear me do the voice of Doomfist for real??" Crews wrote.

Who wants to hear me do the voice of Doomfist for real?? https://t.co/l4aszRrDYE

Unsurprisingly, most of the responses look something like this:

Blizzard has been known to implement Overwatch fan suggestions in the past — like making a snowman version of Mei's ice block ability for her Christmas skin — but there hasn't been anything quite at this scale yet.

If Blizzard announces anything official — or if Crews posts any more cryptic tweets — Mic will keep you in the loop.

