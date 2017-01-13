According to exit polls, 94% of black women voted for Hillary Clinton. Sixty-eight percent of Latina women voted for her, too. But a majority of white female voters — 53% — voted for Donald Trump.

For many women, this was disturbing. And for two female ad creatives — Michelle Hirschberg and Karen Land Short — it was disturbing enough that they wanted to create an easy way for white women who didn't support Trump to separate themselves from the Trump-supporting white women. The 47%, if you will.

So Hirschberg and Short created a T-shirt that reads "Not This White Woman" with a smaller "#StillWithHer" printed at the bottom; 100% of the proceeds from sales are going to Planned Parenthood.

Not This White Woman The Not This White Woman T-shirt

There are also sweatshirts, a coffee mug, tank tops and even pins.

Not This White Woman The Not This White Woman collection

According to the company's website, the idea for the collection came after both women started to feel the need to tell strangers, "It wasn't me," meaning that although they were white women, they weren't that kind of white woman — you know, part of the 53% that voted Trump.

"We want the world to know what kinds of people we are," Hirschberg told Fast Company. "To know that we think all people are entitled to the same rights (whether it's marriage or health care or safety). That even with a president-elect inspiring hate and prejudice, there is still goodness in the world. And the hope is that if we show how many of us are out there, love really can Trump hate."

But people on the internet have found issue with the collection. Although it is good that the proceeds are going to Planned Parenthood, the products come off to some as more of an effort to congratulate the white women who didn't vote for Trump, and help them overcome the guilt they might feel by being white, than mobilizing and doing something about it.

The shirts help the white women — and their consciences — wearing them more than anyone else.

good lord. White Feminism at it's finest. https://t.co/6OvZl07ZNm

To others, the shirts are akin to those safety pins, which some saw as a symbol of solidarity with communities most vulnerable to hate crimes, while others saw them more as a self-congratulatory symbol.

File under white ppl feeling racialized (alongside safety pins, etc) https://t.co/HUs0QfHltK

No. Not this, fellow white women. This is not helping. https://t.co/SQbj31pv2I

What's the point of wearing a shirt that say "Not this white woman"? It's just a manifestation of white guilt. Doesn't do anything. Stop.

As Jezebel's Kara Brown wrote:

Listen, I get it. It's a horrible thing to be be stereotyped. Walking into a room knowing people might have negative preconceived notions about you is nerve-wracking. Having to shoulder the blame for something you didn't do isn't fair. Tough shit, boo! It could be helpful to walk around in those feelings of frustration for a while and you might leave with just a touch more empathy for what people of color go through every single day. And here's the crazy part: We don't even get to wear matching t-shirts!

A sign of solidarity may be one thing, but the effort to help erase guilt with a T-shirt and find unity only with other, similar-thinking white women is another.