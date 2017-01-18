Donald Trump just made his disdain for Tom Ford exceedingly clear

With just two days remaining until he takes his seat in the Oval Office, President-elect Donald Trump is taking time out of his no doubt busy schedule to make known his disdain for beloved American designer Tom Ford.

On Tuesday morning, during a sit-down with Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt, Trump addressed those designers who have publicly stated they will not dress Melania Trump as first lady.

"Did she even ask Tom Ford?" Earhardt asked.

"Never asked Tom Ford," Trump responded. "Doesn't like Tom Ford. Doesn't like his designs. Tom Ford is an example. 'I will not dress the first lady.' He was never asked to dress [her]."

(Not true... but we'll get to that. Because... ) It didn't end there.

"Steve Wynn just called me and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel. I'm not a fan of Tom Ford. Never have been."

What exactly did Tom Ford say to incite such contempt?

"She's not necessarily my image," he remarked during a recent interview on The View, recalling being asked to dress Melania Trump a few years back.

He continued: "The first lady — other than the fact that I'm a Democrat and voted for Hillary and I'm very sad and disappointed that she's not in office — but other than that, even had Hillary won, she shouldn't be wearing my clothes. They're too expensive. And I don't mean that in a bad way. They're not artificially expensive. It's how much it costs to make these things."

Ford doubled down on his comments on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"Given this president's beliefs about 'made in America' — I think the clothes they wear should be made in America," Ford told Elle. "I think that whoever is the president, or the first lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that [is] accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America. My clothes are made in Italy. They're very, very expensive. I don't think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the first lady or the president should represent all people."

Thankfully for the Trumps, a slew of designers are willing to dress the first lady, namely Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld, a pairing Women's Wear Daily has dubbed "Melania Trump’s Dynamic Duo."

It seems, despite ample pushback from the fashion world at large, Melania Trump will not be without support from fashion's elite — Tom Ford just won't be among them.