Will Hillary Clinton be at the inauguration? Here's what we know.

Ever the gracious runner-up, Hillary Clinton announced earlier this month that she and husband Bill Clinton would be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.

New York magazine reported that "well-placed sources" pointed to Clinton's "sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process" as the main reason Clinton would attend her former opponent's swearing-in.

As Mic previously reported, it's rather unheard of for a defeated presidential nominee to attend the inauguration following the election they conceded. But Clinton has shown she's devoted to what's been referred to as a "peaceful transition of power."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Hillary Clinton conceded the election on Nov. 9, flanked by husband Bill Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine.

Former president George W. Bush and his wife to Laura will also attend the inauguration proceedings; however, George H.W. Bush announced neither he nor Barbara Bush would be in attendance, per doctor's orders: "My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under," he wrote in a note to Trump on Jan. 10. "Same for Barbara. So I guess we're stuck in Texas."

On Wednesday, George H.W. Bush was admitted to the hospital for an "acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," while Barbara was admitted as a precautionary measure for fatigue and coughing.

Meanwhile, we imagine Clinton is starting her hike to Washington, D.C., from the Chappaqua woods right about... now.