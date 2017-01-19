Will Hillary Clinton be at the inauguration? Here's what we know.
Getty Images

Will Hillary Clinton be at the inauguration? Here's what we know.

By Marie Solis
 | 

Ever the gracious runner-up, Hillary Clinton announced earlier this month that she and husband Bill Clinton would be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. 

New York magazine reported that "well-placed sources" pointed to Clinton's "sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process" as the main reason Clinton would attend her former opponent's swearing-in. 

As Mic previously reported, it's rather unheard of for a defeated presidential nominee to attend the inauguration following the election they conceded. But Clinton has shown she's devoted to what's been referred to as a "peaceful transition of power."

Hillary Clinton conceded the election on Nov. 9, flanked by husband Bill Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine.Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton conceded the election on Nov. 9, flanked by husband Bill Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former president George W. Bush and his wife to Laura will also attend the inauguration proceedings; however, George H.W. Bush announced neither he nor Barbara Bush would be in attendance, per doctor's orders: "My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under," he wrote in a note to Trump on Jan. 10. "Same for Barbara. So I guess we're stuck in Texas."

On Wednesday, George H.W. Bush was admitted to the hospital for an "acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," while Barbara was admitted as a precautionary measure for fatigue and coughing. 

Meanwhile, we imagine Clinton is starting her hike to Washington, D.C., from the Chappaqua woods right about... now. 

Share:
Marie Solis
By Marie Solis
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage