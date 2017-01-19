Wednesday night, the Overwatch Twitter announced a new seasonal event centered around the Chinese New Year — which, for 2017, is the Year of the Rooster. The event will start Jan. 24.

???? Good luck and great fortune await! ???? https://t.co/Az6XkHScV5

Also in the tweet is an image of Mei's new Legendary-tier skin, which Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan teased in response to fan complaints about her Santa-themed skin released during the Winter Wonderland event.

The Overwatch Korea account tweeted a slightly different video, showing D.Va's new Legendary skin.

As more details roll in about this event, Mic will keep you updated.

