The next seasonal event heading to Overwatch is the Year of the Rooster, a Chinese New Year-themed event that looks to be delivering some incredibly gorgeous new skins for Mei and D.Va.

So, who else might be getting new skins? The Overwatch fandom has some suggestions, as you might expect. Players have already been hard at work brainstorming their best ideas — not only for skins, but for the seasonal brawl as well.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Event: Fan idea for the seasonal brawl

The Overwatch seasonal events thus far have included a special limited-time game mode in keeping with the themes of the event. For the Year of the Rooster event, Overwatch subreddit user Fenrion thinks the brawl should tie in with the myth surrounding the celebration.

The tale of Chinese New Year is that every year a monster named Nian comes out of hiding... to terrorize villages and eat children. The only way to defeat Nian is to set off fireworks, play loud drums and perform lion dances to scare off Nian and celebrate Chinese New Year happily and safely! Well, in game, the brawl could be heroes needing to set off fireworks and play loud drums to damage the boss or just shoot it down.

Sounds pretty cool to me!

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Skins: Fan ideas

The brawls are surely a cool part of the Overwatch events, but the thing that everyone really wants are the awesome Legendary skins. Fans have a lot of ideas for those, too.

The most frequently sketched character seems to be Mei — fitting, since she seems to be one of the title characters for this event.

Best765 posted a theory on Reddit that there's a sketch of Winston on the Ecopoint: Antarctica map that seems to depict him as the Monkey King character from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. Winston did just get a Legendary skin during the Winter Wonderland event, but the idea of seeing Winston as a mischievous Monkey King is pretty tantalizing.

Best765/Reddit/Imgur Best765 thinks the sketch on the left appears to depict Winston as the Monkey King.

So, the big question on everyone's mind is: Who's going to get the gaudy, tasteless rooster costume? Roadhog's carried that particular mantle the past two seasonal events with his Reindeer and Frankenstein skins, but the fandom has some other ideas for the Year of the Rooster.

A couple of fans want Hanzo to get a silly rooster costume, one that would transform his spirit dragons into a seriously terrifying magic poultry tornado.

The Overwatch Twitter account seems to like the idea, too.

But Mei's goofy, happy-go-lucky attitude wouldn't be a bad fit either. Though, I can't imagine the fandom would appreciate this skin after its reaction to her Christmas skin.

But my favorite idea for the rooster costume is Pharah, who could unleash a barrage of eggs for her ultimate.

OK, no, maybe a dragon skin that shoots firework rockets would actually make more sense. We won't have to wait long to know for sure. The Year of the Rooster event begins Jan. 24.

