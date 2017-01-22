President Trump asks why protesters at Women's March didn't vote — they did

After the historic Women's March in Washington, D.C., and across the country Saturday, President Donald Trump had a question for the millions of protesters: Why didn't you vote?

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.

The only problem with the president's query is that they did vote —which is why Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes. Trump won the Electoral College with 306 votes.

In the days following the election, Trump alleged that "serious voter fraud" was the only reason Clinton won the popular vote — a claim that has never been substantiated.

The crowds from the Women's March on Washington were markedly different from Trump's inauguration the day before. According to the New York Times, the Women's March had three times as many people as Trump's inauguration.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Protesters outside the White House

Trump later followed up on Twitter, saying "Peaceful protests are the hallmark of democracy."