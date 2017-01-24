The newest Overwatch seasonal event, Year of the Rooster, is now live on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The official Overwatch Twitter account posted the full event trailer Tuesday afternoon, confirming the numerous leaks about skins and a new capture the flag mode called "capture the rooster."

The Year of the Rooster event will conclude on Feb. 13.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Trailer

Overwatch's #YearOfTheRooster ???? celebration has begun-so here's to happiness, prosperity, and lots of fun! ???????? https://t.co/5t0WWUzTL7 https://t.co/xsMsRCtGph

