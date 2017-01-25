The best parts of every Overwatch seasonal event are all the fun, limited-edition goodies you can get your hands on. The new Lunar New Year-themed Year of the Rooster event is no exception. If you've yet to jump into Overwatch since the event launched Tuesday, we've got you covered — but you'd better hurry up, because the Chinese New Year celebration ends Feb. 13.

Here's every Overwatch Year of the Rooster skin, highlight intro, victory pose and emote.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Skins: Zenyatta, Mei, D.Va and more

Mei's "Luna" skin

Mei's "Chang'e" skin

D.Va's "Palanquin" skin

Bastion's "Rooster" skin

Junkrat's "Firework" skin

Ana's "Tal" skin

Mercy's "Golden" skin

Symmetra's "Qipao" skin

Tracer's "Rose" skin

Zenyatta's "Sanzang" skin

Winston's "Wukong" skin

Roadhog's "Bajie" skin

Reinhardt's "Wujing" skin

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Highlight intros for Mercy, Roadhog and Tracer

You can check out all the new highlight intros from the Overwatch Year of the Rooster event in this video:

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Emotes for Junkrat, Mei and D.Va

Here's another fan-made video that shows off all the new emotes in the Overwatch Year of the Rooster update:

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Victory poses for Sombra, Roadhog, Junkrat, Mei and more

Roadhog's "What's mine is mine" victory pose

Ana's "Folded hands" victory pose

D.Va's "Lucky pouch" victory pose

Junkrat's "Bad for your health" victory pose

Mei's "Lucky!" victory pose

Sombra's "Sparklers" victory pose

Bastion's "Firework" victory pose

