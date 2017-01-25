The best parts of every Overwatch seasonal event are all the fun, limited-edition goodies you can get your hands on. The new Lunar New Year-themed Year of the Rooster event is no exception. If you've yet to jump into Overwatch since the event launched Tuesday, we've got you covered — but you'd better hurry up, because the Chinese New Year celebration ends Feb. 13.
Here's every Overwatch Year of the Rooster skin, highlight intro, victory pose and emote.
Overwatch Year of the Rooster Skins: Zenyatta, Mei, D.Va and more
Mei's "Luna" skin
Mei's "Chang'e" skin
D.Va's "Palanquin" skin
Bastion's "Rooster" skin
Junkrat's "Firework" skin
Ana's "Tal" skin
Mercy's "Golden" skin
Symmetra's "Qipao" skin
Tracer's "Rose" skin
Zenyatta's "Sanzang" skin
Winston's "Wukong" skin
Roadhog's "Bajie" skin
Reinhardt's "Wujing" skin
Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Highlight intros for Mercy, Roadhog and Tracer
You can check out all the new highlight intros from the Overwatch Year of the Rooster event in this video:
Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Emotes for Junkrat, Mei and D.Va
Here's another fan-made video that shows off all the new emotes in the Overwatch Year of the Rooster update:
Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Victory poses for Sombra, Roadhog, Junkrat, Mei and more
Roadhog's "What's mine is mine" victory pose
Ana's "Folded hands" victory pose
D.Va's "Lucky pouch" victory pose
Junkrat's "Bad for your health" victory pose
Mei's "Lucky!" victory pose
Sombra's "Sparklers" victory pose
Bastion's "Firework" victory pose
More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks
For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.