'Overwatch' Year of the Rooster Skins: Every skin, highlight intro, emote and victory pose
Blizzard Entertainment

'Overwatch' Year of the Rooster Skins: Every skin, highlight intro, emote and victory pose

By Tim Mulkerin
 | 

The best parts of every Overwatch seasonal event are all the fun, limited-edition goodies you can get your hands on. The new Lunar New Year-themed Year of the Rooster event is no exception. If you've yet to jump into Overwatch since the event launched Tuesday, we've got you covered — but you'd better hurry up, because the Chinese New Year celebration ends Feb. 13.

Here's every Overwatch Year of the Rooster skin, highlight intro, victory pose and emote.

Overwatch Year of the Rooster Skins: Zenyatta, Mei, D.Va and more

Mei's "Luna" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mei's "Chang'e" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va's "Palanquin" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion's "Rooster" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat's "Firework" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ana's "Tal" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy's "Golden" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra's "Qipao" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer's "Rose" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta's "Sanzang" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Winston's "Wukong" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog's "Bajie" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt's "Wujing" skin

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Highlight intros for Mercy, Roadhog and Tracer

You can check out all the new highlight intros from the Overwatch Year of the Rooster event in this video:

Source: TheHiddenBlade01/YouTube

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Emotes for Junkrat, Mei and D.Va

Here's another fan-made video that shows off all the new emotes in the Overwatch Year of the Rooster update:

Source: MurphySR8/YouTube

Overwatch Year of the Rooster: Victory poses for Sombra, Roadhog, Junkrat, Mei and more

Roadhog's "What's mine is mine" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Ana's "Folded hands" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va's "Lucky pouch" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat's "Bad for your health" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Mei's "Lucky!" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra's "Sparklers" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion's "Firework" victory pose

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Source: Blizzard Entertainment

More Overwatch news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage