'Overwatch' Fan Art Cupcakes: These adorable Pachimari treats look delicious
By Tim Mulkerin
 | 

The Overwatch fandom already has a rabid cosplay and fan art community, so it was only a matter of time before it branched into the culinary world, too. Specifically, the world of immaculately decorated cupcakes.

Over on YouTube, Rosanna Pansino cooked up some Pachimari-themed cupcakes as a part of her Nerdy Nummies series. If you're scratching your head at what the hell a Pachimari is, it's the unofficial Overwatch mascot — you know, the little onion-octopus dudes you see hanging out in the arcade machines on Hanamura:

Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Not only are these cupcakes absurdly cute, but they also incorporate actual turnips and onions into the recipe to keep with the theme.

Source: Rosanna Pansino/YouTube

Yes, onions — don't worry, they're carmelized.

Source: Rosanna Pansino/YouTube

Once you get past the initial weirdness of some of the ingredients, it comes together to look pretty tasty. The cinnamon and brown sugar probably help sweeten everything up.

Source: Rosanna Pansino/YouTube

And, of course, the most important part is the Pachimari face decoration, made from a combination of traditional frosting for the body, and a bit more detailed frosting work for the candy faces.

Source: Rosanna Pansino/YouTube

I mean, come on. Pretty stinkin' cute. Get it? Because onions. Sorry.

Source: Rosanna Pansino/YouTube

The full instructional video is embedded below.

Source: YouTube

