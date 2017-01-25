For most players, using cheat codes in The Sims is a big part of actually playing the game. With Sims 4, things have remained largely the same, except for one huge, awesome addition: vampires.

Yes, you can bring the creatures of the night into your game by transforming Sims into powerful, bloodthirsty vampires. But they bring a lot more to the table besides just looking different.

They also have special requirements that you'll need to pay close attention to, such as power points to fuel their special vampire powers, or how to fill up their vampire energy. And then there's the matter of turning your regular Sim into a vampire. You can do that too, with cheats!

With that in mind, we've put together a roundup of some of the best cheat codes you can use in the latest addition to the Sims series, Sims 4. Get your cheat on!

Sims 4 Vampire Cheats: How to get started

Before you can use these cheat codes, make sure you're using the special cheat bar that will allow you to type in these commands. If you're using a PC, simply press and hold control + shift + C, or command + shift + C on a Mac. This will cause a white bar to pop up at the top of the screen, according to IGN.

To get things started, type in "testingcheats true," without the quotation marks, and press "enter." This will then allow you to type in additional cheat codes. If you need to disable this at any time, return to the white bar and instead type in "testingcheats false."

You'll also need to know your Sim ID for some of the vampire cheats. According to iDigitalTimes, you can type in "sims.get_sim_id_by_name" in the command bar to obtain this, with your Sim's name after "by_name." You will see a longer number, which represents the Sim you've chosen. It looks a little something like this — Sim ID: 987311335093073942.

After you enable cheats, you can also shift + click the Sim in-game to "Make Happy," and this will max out your Vampire's Thirst, Energy and other needs.

Sims 4 Vampire Cheats: Useful commands

If you were able to access the cheat console as explained above, you should be able to simply issue commands there now. Here's a selection of some very helpful cheat commands you can use to make your time with the vampire Sims a little more fun. These may be typed into the cheats bar at the top of your screen and have been culled from iDigitalTimes.

stats.set_skill_level VampireLore [level] — Raise your Vampire Skill level. Type in the Lore level you'd like to assign your Sim here where it says [level]. You can use a number from 1-15. For example: stats.stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 10.

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 — This will max out your selected Vampire's current rank and will award 2 extra power points for your trouble.

stats.set_stat commodity_Motive_Visible_Vampire_Power 100 — This command will max out your Vampire's energy level.

bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 [simID] true — Resets your Vampire's current powers if you decide to start over from scratch. You must input your Sim ID in the code. For example: bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 987311335093073942 true.

bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 [simID] false — Remove all weaknesses from your Vampire, but retain any perks. For example: bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 987311335093073942 false.

