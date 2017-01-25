'Resident Evil 7' Toy Axe Guide: Finding and using the Toy Axe

Resident Evil 7 is upon us, and with it comes several somewhat obtuse puzzles that may be difficult to solve. If you've begun the game, you've likely run into these puzzles — especially one involving a small toy axe that has a specific use (but what?). If you're having difficulty figuring out how to utilize the Toy Axe item in Resident Evil 7, we're here to give you some important assistance.

Resident Evil 7 Toy Axe Guide: Finding the Toy Axe

The Toy Axe item will be available only if you have beaten the third boss, Marguerite Baker, in the Greenhouse, according to Shacknews. Once you complete the fight, you'll want to go to the camper in the yard, where the phone will ring. Lucas Baker will invite you to go the Basement area, located in the Main House, where you will find the Dissection Room. You will find a special key there called the Snake Key. The Snake Key will allow you to unlock the doors standing in your way of accessing the axe.

When you get the Snake Key, simply go back to the Baker House and go to the Kid's Room. Search the lamp there for a button you can use that will open up the attic. Look in the Attic, turn right and look into the corner. The Toy Axe should be waiting for you there.

Resident Evil 7 Toy Axe Guide: Using the Toy Axe

Once you have the Toy Axe in your inventory, go back out of the Baker House into the yard. Go to the door on your left. It will require you to use Red and Blue Keycards, but don't worry about that now. Instead, go left past this door into some greenery. You will see a projector there with 1, 3, 5 and 9 on a piece of plywood.

Use your Toy Axe from your inventory and rotate it as the projector lights up to cast the shadow of a "7" onto the wall. It will complete the sequence of numbers: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9. Your reward for doing this is a Stabilizer that you can pick up from a small chest nearby.

