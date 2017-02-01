Now that we know the For Honor beta isn't going to be a gated community forever, it's time to figure out just how to get in. The For Honor open beta runs from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

For Honor Open Beta Signup: How to get in

Since it's an open beta, no signup is required! Like any open beta, you'll go to your platform's respective digital storefront on Feb. 9, search for "For Honor" and hopefully you'll find the beta client available for download. From there, cross your fingers and hope the servers are working so you can play.

The game's official website says the War of Factions results from this past weekend's closed beta will be reset, so it'll be a clean slate when the beta opens up. In case you're curious, Vikings ended up "winning" the closed beta with 24 territories controlled.

While you wait for the For Honor open beta to begin, check out this War of Factions trailer and start thinking about whether you want to play as a Viking, Samurai or Knight.

