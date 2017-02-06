The designers of color you should know at New York Fashion Week 2017

Over the past few seasons of New York Fashion Week, racial diversity has been gradually ticking up. Every year, more and more models of color are cast in shows, with press attention not only on the shows that embrace this kind of progress, but also the ones that don't.

But while model diversity at NYFW has been its highest in years, there's now the issue of how many designers of color are showing.

In September, 46 of the designers of 150 official CFDA-sponsored brand shows and presentations were people of color. This year, by our count, there are 60, which mirrors the steady but slow progress towards a truly diverse NYFW that reflects America's — and New York's — population.

Among the designers of color showing are some of the industry's most interesting and inventive — from Pyer Moss to Naeem Khan to Kanye West — so we've rounded up a full list of shows with designers of color, and the ones that you should watch.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Adeam

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Alexander Wang

Models walk the runway at the Alexander Wang Spring 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016. JP Yim/Getty Images

Wang, with a devotion to sexy sportswear that's won over fans from Tinashe to Kylie Jenner, is already set to shake up NYFW, with a presentation way up in Harlem in a still-mysterious location on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Altuzarra

Angel Sanchez

Anna Sui

Anniesa Hasibuan

Models walk the runway at the Anniesa Hasibuan during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, 2016. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Back in September, Hasibuan made history as the first hijabi designer to send her models, all decked in hijabs as well, down a New York Fashion Week runway. This year, she'll probably do it again at her presentation on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Calvin Luo

Charles Youssef

Chocheng

Claudia Li

Concept Korea

Creatures of Comfort

Cushnie et Ochs

Dan Liu

Derek Lam

Gypsy Sport

Models walk the runway at the Gypsy Sport fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016. Brian Ach/Getty Images

Gypsy Sport's designer, Rio Uribe, knows that fashion should be genderless. At his past presentations, he's shown his wild designs on models — regardless of gender or identity — in makeup and nail polish. So expect more rule-breaking at his NYFW show on Sunday at 1 p.m. too.

Hood by Air

ICB

Jason Wu

Josie Natori

Kimora Lee Simmons

Lanyu

LaQuan Smith

Laurence and Chico

M. Martin

Monse

Naeem Khan

From Make-A-Wish Foundation, Trinity Faith Moran (L) and designer Naeem Khan greet the audience from the runway at Naeem Khan Fall 2016 during New York Fashion Week. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khan's show this season should be interesting, and not only because of his elaborate, gorgeous designs. He's been one of the most outspoken and political designers as of late, revealing that he turned down an opportunity to dress Melania Trump and is standing strong in support of his fellow immigrants amid Trump's travel ban. So his show on Tuesday at 11 a.m. should be one to watch.

Namilia

Narciso Rodriguez

Noon by Noor

Oday Shakar

Oscar de la Renta

Prabal Gurung

Public School

Pyer Moss

R13

Romeo Hunte

Hunte at his show at NYFW in September 2015 Getty Images

With fans like Beyoncé and Zendaya, Hunte and his streamlined, interesting, modern designs are well on their way to mass success. So if you want to get a preview of what women like Queen Bey could be spotted in these next few months, keep an eye on his show on Saturday at noon.

Sachin and Babi

Sandy Liang

Sheguang Hu

Son Jung Wan

Tadashi Shoji

Taoray Wang

Thakoon

Telfar

Theatre Products

Tracy Reese

Designer Tracy Reese walks the runway with NYX Cosmetics at the Tracy Reese fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015. Thos Robinson/Getty Images

A favorite of former first lady Michelle Obama, who wore Reese at the 2012 Democratic National Convention and many times after that, Reese specializes in flattering, feminine and flirty dresses, which will definitely catch the eye at her show on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Visvim

Vivienne Hu

Vivienne Tam

Wang Li Ling

Xuly Bet

Yeezy

Models wear the Yeezy Season Four collection by Kanye West during a fashion show at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York. Leanne Italie/AP

Yeezy Season is upon us once more. For his Yeezy Season Five showing, West is running into a number of problems. For one, NYFW organizers have had enough of his shit, and he may be forced to move around his show.

For seasons previous, he's made sure his show is seen by as many people as possible — whether that means livestreaming it on Tidal or streaming it in movie theaters — so regardless of whether it does go down on Wednesday at 3 p.m. or not, you'll probably catch a glimpse.

Yeohlee

Yuna Yang

Zang Toi

Zero + Maria Cornejo