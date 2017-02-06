Utah resident Julia Silge wanted to get a message to her senator, Republican Orrin Hatch, urging him to vote "no" on Betsy DeVos' nomination to lead the Department of Education. So naturally, she went on GrubHub and ordered him a pizza.

Silge told the Salt Lake Tribune she had attempted to call Hatch's office to voice her opinion, but the office's voicemail system was full and she was unable to leave a message.

Using GrubHub, Silge ordered a 12-inch pizza with ham and pineapple to be delivered to Hatch's office in Salt Lake City. Under the "special instructions" section, she told the local pizzeria to attach a note reading, "From a Salt Lake constituent in 84105: Please vote NO on Betsy DeVos. She is an inappropriate choice to lead our public schools."

Across the country, there has been unprecedented backlash against President Donald Trump's decision to nominate DeVos for education secretary. Constituents attempting to contact their senators over the nomination have taken drastic measures to get their message across. For example, constituents of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) evoked the 1990s and sent his office more than 10,000 faxes after being unable to get through via phone.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) talks on his cell phone during a break on Capitol Hill. Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to the Tribune, Silge was contacted by a federal security officer about two hours after she placed the order. The officer told her Hatch's office refused to accept the delivery — it had not ordered the pizza — and contacted the police.

Hatch's staff later learned about the attempted pizza delivery through Twitter and released an official statement saying they "appreciate all creative efforts to reach Senator Hatch."