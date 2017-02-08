Donald Trump just tweeted about waiting for "EASY D!" Yes, you read that right.

Seemingly oblivious to the double entendre, President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday afternoon that he and his administration are eagerly awaiting "what should be EASY D!"

Given the context — a looming court decision over whether to lift a stay on Trump's executive order banning all refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations for months — Trump probably meant to indicate it would be an "easy decision."

But that doesn't change that millions of people who read the tweet likely did a double take after initially reading it as Trump awaiting that "easy dick."