Spoilers for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are coming quick as we approach the March 3 release date. Judging by the trailers, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is shaping up to be the most epic installment of the series, though we can't say for sure until we get our hands on it. In the meantime, we've got some juicy new details courtesy of an exclusive report from Game Informer.

The magazine's latest issue drops some heavy hints on what to expect from Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That includes dungeon info, an explanation of the game's weather effects and boss characters we can expect to fight. If you're a Game Informer reader looking to avoid any and all Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers, avoid your mailbox at all costs.

If you don't mind a few spoilers read on for a breakdown of some of the juiciest details from Game Informer's report — via Nintendo Everything.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: What the heck is a Wind Blight Ganon?

The Game Informer feature on Zelda: Breath of the Wild is out now — if you have a subscription or pick up the latest issue in person — and the details are quickly circulating online. According to the report, your horse is able to die in battle (Epona, no!) and even Zelda's producer Eiji Aonuma is playing parts of the game he hasn't seen yet. Also, Zelda can get mad at you. The biggest Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers, however, focuses on the main villain from the series, Ganon.

Wind Blight Ganon — a dungeon boss in the game — is a minion of Ganon himself, according to a voice in the game. The beast has no face, a gun-like arm and can create tornadoes at will. No big deal.

You might be wondering how this relates to the Calamity Ganon.

In a recent Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer — more on the new one in a bit — a character's voice in the background makes reference to "Calamity Ganon." The voice simply describes the Calamity Ganon as "a primal evil that has endured over the ages." Perhaps BotW will feature many forms of Ganon as bosses lurking in various dungeons. We will know more once the game comes out.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild spoilers: What the new trailer tells us

It's not just Game Informer offering up new looks at Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo's official Japanese site recently revealed a brand new trailer for fans to watch and analyze.

While the soundtrack of the previous trailer presented a movie score-like experience, this trailer is mostly silent. "Guard. In This Destiny" sonically, offers up little more than environment sounds, weapon sound effects and the occasional grunt. Which, at 1:29, hints at Link staying silent in this game once again — despite voice acting in cut scenes.

There isn't much in the trailer that we haven't seen in previous Zelda: Breath of the Wild footage. Though the look at the creatures in this iteration of Hyrule, the weapons Link uses and the prominence of Zelda lead us to believe this won't be like any previous Zelda game.

