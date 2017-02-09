The For Honor open beta is finally here, but you may be having trouble playing the game. You might even be unable to start your download at all. Here's how to find out if Ubisoft's Uplay For Honor servers are down or if you just have a bad connection.

For Honor Beta Servers Down? How to check if Uplay isn't working

There are a few different ways to check if Ubisoft's Uplay servers are working. Is It Down Right Now should have useful info. Down Detector is also a helpful website, with tools for checking recent server issues along with a global outage map.

If you need more info you can also check out the For Honor online forum. You can see if other people are reporting the same issues and commiserate with them. An official announcement on the forum also confirms issues for PC players.

For Honor Beta Servers Down: Twitter reacts

Some players may be enjoying the For Honor open beta, but plenty of others are running into server issues and complaining online. Here's a quick sampling of issues reported on Twitter.

gt;Uplay is down welp

@UbisoftSupport Uplay is still DOWN. Was thinking on buy For Honor but servers are shit...

Give us a three day trial for #forhonor and then hit us with ''Servers are down'' thing. Gotta love the boys at @UbisoftSupport @Ubisoft !

What a surprise! For Honor open beta underway and Uplay is down. LOL

Wake up hoping for some for Honor gaming and what ya know. Uplay already down lol

More gaming news and updates

Hungry for more video game news? Check out the latest from Mic, including a recap of the Halo Wars 2 beta, a breakdown of the latest Diablo 3 update, the newest roster addition to Injustice 2 and a closer look at the Pokémon Go Red Scale rumor.