Virtual Currency is the lifeblood of the NBA 2K structure. Obtaining and managing it is one of the most — if not the most — important acts in the game. If you're wondering how to earn VC in NBA 2K17 we've got a few suggestions for you.

You can obviously purchase VC with real currency. That's the quickest way to stack cyber cash, but many gamers may not be willing and/or able to go this route.

Because VC is so coveted, many gamers have devised ways to cheat the system to earn VC without putting in the requisite work to earn it in the way it was intended. While this is tempting, it can lead to your gamer profile being banned from the NBA 2K servers.

Don't risk all of the work and time you put in building your MyPlayer or MyTeam looking for exploits. Here are five legal ways to earn VC.

How to earn VC in NBA 2K17: Play MyLeague and MyGM

In many ways, MyLeague and other franchise modes have become the forgotten features in sports video games. That's a shame because those modes still offer some of the most rewarding experiences.

In NBA 2K17, the MyLeague and MyGM modes also offer some of the largest VC payouts. Completing a MyLeague game with 6-minute quarters can earn you 500+ VC. Over the course of a 29-game season, that's at least 14,500 VC.

How to earn VC in NBA 2K17: Play MyCareer on Hall of Fame

MyCareer games are a great source for VC. They become even more lucrative if you play on Hall of Fame difficulty.

If you play more minutes and perform well, your in-game contract can be a surplus for VC. Some gamers are reporting daily VC salaries of as much 1,500 per game.

How to earn VC in NBA 2K17: Sell useless duplicate cards in MyTeam

In MyTeam, you're going to get your share of useless cards. Be sure to sell those as soon as possible, or designate a day of the week when you do a "useless-card" dump.

Also, you'll sometimes get multiple versions of good cards. Be sure to auction those off to get higher returns. You won't see huge returns immediately, but it all adds up over time.

How to earn VC in NBA 2K17: Use the MyNBA2K App

The MyNBA2K app is the easiest way to earn VC. You literally get VC added to your account simply by logging into the app on a daily basis.

Your daily reward is 500 VC, which isn't a ton, but if you take two minutes to log in each day, that's about 15,000 VC a month for an hour of your time.

How to earn VC in NBA 2K17: Watch 2KTV

Another easy way to earn VC is to watch 2KTV. It plays before every game you load up and there are questions and polls included. Those questions reward varying amounts of VC. The broadcasts are usually pretty short, and you only need to watch each of them once to be eligible for a reward.

If you're not going to spend real money on VC, don't cheat. The aforementioned methods are better for you and the NBA 2K17 community.

