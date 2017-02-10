After actress Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer on Feb. 4's Saturday Night Live — and after Donald Trump announced he was thoroughly irked that a woman had posed as his male White House press secretary — one of Trump's long-standing adversaries got a clever idea.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell tweeted Monday that she was was "available" to play top Trump adviser Steve Bannon on SNL, writing "If called — I will be ready."

Twitter users immediately leaped at the suggestion, while others took the opportunity to imagine an SNL skit with an all-female cast playing Trump's male-dominated administration.

On Thursday night, O'Donnell gave us a taste of what that could look like when she swapped out her Twitter avatar with this face meld of her and Bannon:

This is now @Rosie's profile picture

If Trump was miffed by McCarthy's portrayal of Spicer, one could only imagine the rage the president would feel upon seeing O'Donnell play Bannon.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump made a point of stoking his heated feud with O'Donnell, which began over a decade ago when she slammed Trump for his failed marriages and questioned his status as a "self-made man" on

Trump, of course, responded by calling O'Donnell and other women "fat pigs," "dogs," "slobs" and "disgusting animals" and defended these sexist insults during a September presidential debates.

"Somebody who's been very vicious to me [is] Rosie O'Donnell," Trump said at the time. "I said very tough things to her. And I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."

We're guessing O'Donnell believes Trump deserves whatever's coming his way, too.