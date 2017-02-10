League of Legends has just launched its special Blood Moon event with the arrival of patch 7.3. It's changed up the game in several significant ways, adding a new "Hunt of the Blood Moon" mode with a collection of dark new skins and other things for players to collect, with a brand new, creepier version of Summoner's Rift as well.

Here are several ways you can build up your Riot Points cache so you can take home some of those awesome new skins.

League of Legends Blood Moon event mode: How Hunt of the Blood Moon works

Hunt of the Blood Moon is a new mode be available on Summoner's Rift that you can take part in as a segment of the overall event. The game mode kicks off on Friday, Feb. 10, and will run through Feb. 14. There will also be a second weekend available for play from Feb. 17 through Feb. 21.

The new mode features League of Legends assassin characters with teams made up of five. You can use the following champions in the Hunt of the Blood Moon event: Ahri, Akali, Camille, Diana, Ekko, Elise, Evelynn, Fizz, Kassadin, Katarina, Kennen, Kha'Zix, Leblanc, Lee Sin, Pantheon, Rengar, Shaco, Talon, Yasuo and Zed.

Each team is part of a race to "sacrifice" characters to earn the Blood Moon's blessing. This will grant your champions demonic powers. For each sacrifice you make to the Blood Moon, you receive points. The first team that reaches points will come away victorious, and the more games you come away a winner from the better off you'll be as a League of Legends player in general, obviously.

League of Legends Blood Moon Event: How to earn points in Hunt of the Blood Moon

You can earn points in the Hunt of the Blood Moon game mode by doing the following things, according to Dot Esports.

• Sacrifice a champion: Kill any champion and you can add 5 points to your total.

• Kill Spirits of the Blood Moon: Spirits will enter at random in each team's jungle lanes from time to time. If you take them out you'll get 3 points apiece.

• Demon Heralds: Sometimes Demon Heralds will spawn at random, and killing them will net you a whopping 30 points since they are more difficult to kill.

• Kill three enemies without dying and get the Demon Brand: If you get the Demon Brand you'll be given higher movement speed and invisibility for 45 seconds or until you deal damage to an enemy. Damaging an enemy will dole out 20 percent of the target's maximum health as true damage.

