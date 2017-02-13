Katy Perry hasn't released an album since 2013's Prism, but her return to the Grammys stage is probably a good sign that something new is in the works. The singer — who, to date, has been nominated for 13 Grammys — sang her new single "Chained to the Rhythm," which features Skip Marley, at this year's show.

Perry came out wearing a white pantsuit — pantsuits were a staple on the 2016 campaign trail of Democratic candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — and a "resist" armband, which has become a slogan for those protesting newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. Marley joined her on stage later in the performance while a backdrop depicting the U.S. constitution came on behind them.

Perry last performed at the ceremony in 2015, singing "By the Grace of God."

Check out GIFs and photos from her charged 2017 Grammys performance below.

Skip Marley and Katy Perry Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images