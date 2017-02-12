The 2017 Grammy Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, awarding the biggest names in music with the coveted gold gramophone trophy.

Check back as Mic will be updating this list as the winners are announced. All winners will be in bold.

Record of the year

"Hello," Adele

"Formation," Beyoncé

"7 Years," Lukas Graham

"Work," Rihanna ft. Drake

"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Album of the year

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Song of the year

"Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II

"Hello," Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran

"7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best pop solo performance

"Hello," Adele

"Hold Up," Beyoncé

"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber

"Piece by Piece" (Idol Version), Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande

Best pop duo/ group performance

"Closer," The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

"7 Years," Lukas Graham

"Work," Rihanna ft. Drake

"Cheap Thrills," Sia ft. Sean Paul

"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Best traditional pop vocal album

Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

Stages Live, Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbara Streisand

Best pop vocal album

25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

Best dance recording

"Tearing Me Up," Bob Moses

"Don't Let Me Down," The Chainsmokers ft. Daya

"Never Be Like You," Flume ft. Kai

"Rinse & Repeat," Riton ft. Kah-Lo

"Drinkee," Sofi Tukker

Best dance/ electronic album

Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega Starring ... XXVII, Louie Vega

Best contemporary instrumental album

Human Nature, Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken, Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance

"Blackstar," David Bowie

"Joe" (live from Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes

"Don't Hurt Yourself," Beyoncé ft. Jack White

"The Sound of Silence" (live on Conan), Disturbed

"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots

Best metal performance

"ShockMe," Baroness

"Silvera," Gojira

"Rotting In Vain," Korn

"Dystopia," Megadeth

"The Price is Wrong," Periphery

Best rock song

"Blackstar," David Bowie

"Burn the Witch," Radiohead

"Hardwired," James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

"My Name is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)

Best rock album

California, Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage The Elephant

Magma, Panic! At The Disco

Weezer, Weezer

Best alternative music album

22, A Million, Bon Iver

Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best R&B performance

"Turnin' Me Up," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Permission," Ro James

"I Do," Musiq Soulchild

"Needed Me," Rihanna

"Cranes In The Sky," Solange

Best traditional R&B performance

"The Three of Me," William Bell

"Woman's World," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Sleeping With The One I Love," Fantasia

"Angel," Lalah Hathaway

"Can't Wait," Jill Scott

Best R&B Song

"Come and See Me," J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib (PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Drake)

"Exchange," Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller (Bryson Tiller)

"Kiss It Better," Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair (Rihanna)

"Lake By The Ocean," Hod David & Musze (Maxwell)

"Luv," Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson (Tory Lanez)

Best urban contemporary album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best R&B album

In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathawa

Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mýa

Best rap performance

"No Problem," Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda," Desiigner

"Pop Style," Drake ft. The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)

"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared

"That Part," ScHoolboy Q ft. Kanye West

Best rap/ sung performance

"Freedom," Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

"Hotline Bling," Drake

"Broccoli," D.R.A.M.

"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

"Famous," Kanye West ft. Rihanna

Best rap song

"All The Way Up," Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

"Famous," Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West ft. Rihanna)

"Hotline Bling," Aubrey Graham & Paul Jeffries, songwriters (Drake)

"No Problem," Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Rachel Cato, Peter Cottontale, Tauheed Epps, Jonathan Hoard, Cam O’bi, Ivan Rosenberg, Conor Szymanski, Lakeithsha Williams & Jaime Woods, songwriters (Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

"Ultralight Beam," Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best rap album

Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo, Kanye West

Best country solo performance

"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clank

"Vice," Miranda Lambert

"My Church," Maren Morris

"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

Best country duo/ group performance

"Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King

"21 Summer," Brothers Osborne

"Setting The World On Fire," Kenny Chesney & P!nk

"Jolene," Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton

"Thinking Of You," Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Best country song

"Humble and Kind," Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw)

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen (Keith Urban)

"Die A Happy Man," Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur (Thomas Rhett)

"My Church," Busbee & Maren Morris (Maren Morris)

"Vice," Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne (Miranda Lambert)

Best country album

A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

Ripcord, Keith Urban

Best new age album

White Sun II, White Sun

Orogen, Josh Burke

Dark Sky Island, Enya

Inner Passion, Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta, Vangelis

Best improvised jazz solo

"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," John Scofield

"Countdown," Joey Alexander

"In Movement," Ravi Coltrane

"We See," Fred Hersch

"I Concentrate On You," Brad Mehldau

Best jazz vocal album

Take Me To The Alley, Gregory Porter

Sound Of Red, René Marie

Upward Spiral, Branford Marsalis Quartet with special guest Kurt Elling

Harlem On My Mind, Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations, The Tierney Sutton Band

Best jazz instrumental album

Country For Old Men, John Scofield

Book of Intuition, Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um, Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard, The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness, Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band

Real Enemies, Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

MONK'estra, Vol. 1, John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles, John Daversa

All L.A. Band, Bob Mintzer

Best latin jazz album

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac, Chucho Valdés

Entre Colegas, Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw, Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América, Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30, Trio Da Paz

Best gospel performance/ song

"God Provides," Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin

"It's Alright, Its Ok," Shirley Caesar ft. Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble

"You're Bigger" [Live], Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr

"Made A Way" [Live], Travis Greene; Travis Greene

"Better," Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker

Best contemporary Christian music performance/ song

"Thy Will," Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband

"Trust In You," Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury

"Priceless," For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom

"King Of The World," Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell

"Chain Breaker," Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams

Best gospel album

Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House, Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper's Heart [Live], Todd Dulaney

Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy

Best contemporary Christian music album

Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Poets & Saints, All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal, Crowder

Be One, Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live], Hillsong Young & Free

Best roots gospel album

Hymns, Joey+Rory

Better Together, Gaither Vocal Band

Nature's Symphony In 432, The Isaacs

Hyms And Songs Of Inspiration, Gordon Mote

God Don't Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson, Various Artists

Best latin pop album

Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy

Ilusión, Gaby Moreno

Similares, Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo, Sanalejo

Bueno Vida, Diego Torres

Best latin rock, urban or alternative album

iLevitable, iLe

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros), Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas

Buenaventura, La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas, Los Rakas

Amor Supremo, Carla Morrison

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández

Raíces, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Hecho A Mano, Joss Favela

Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006., La Maquinaria Norteña

Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best tropical Latin album

Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Conexión, Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell, Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario, Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario, La Sonora Santanera

Best American roots performance

"House of Mercy," Sarah Jarosz

"Ain't No Man," The Avett Brothers

"Mother's Children Have A Hard Time," Blind Boys of Alabama

"Factory Girl," Rhiannon Giddens

"Wreck You," Lori McKenna

Best American roots song

"Kid Sister," Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers)

"Alabama At Night," Robbie Fulks (Robbie Fulks)

"City Lights," Jack White (Jack White/ The White Stripes)

"Gulfstream," Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero (Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars)

"Wreck You," Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue (Lori McKenna)

Best American album

This Is Where I Live, William Bell

True Sadness, The Avett Brothers

The Cedar Creek Sessions, Kris Kristofferson

The Bird & The Rifle, Lori McKenna

Kid Sister, The Time Jumpers

Best bluegrass album

Coming Home, O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor

Original Traditional, Blue Highway

Burden Bearer, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Hazel And Alice Sessions, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

North By South, Claire Lynch

Best traditional blues album

Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush

Can't Shake This Feeling, Lurrie Bel

Live At The Greek Theatre, Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II), Luther Dickinson

The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers, Vasti Jackson

Best contemporary blues album

The Last Days Of Oakland, Fantastic Negrit

Love Wins Again, Janiva Magness

Bloodline, Kenny Neal

Give It Back To You, The Record Company

Everybody Wants A Piece, Joe Louis Walker

Best folk album

Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz

Silver Skies Blue, Judy Collin & Ari Hest

Upland Stories, Robbie Fulks

Factory Girl, Rhiannon Giddens

Weighted Mind, Sierra Hull

Best regional roots music album

E Walea, Kalani Pe'a

Broken Promised Land, Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

It's A Cree Thing, Northern Cree

Gulfstream, Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country, Various Artists

Best reggae album

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Sly & Robbie Presents ... Reggae For Her, Devin Di Dakta & J.L.

Rose Petals, J Boog

Everlasting, Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place, Rebelution

SOJA: Live In Virginia

Best world music album

Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Destiny, Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Land Of Gold, Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live, Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best children's album

Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Explorer Of The World, France England

Novelties, Recess Monkey

Press Play, Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could

Saddle Up, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best spoken word album

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sun, Carol Burnett

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

M Train, Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia), Various Artists

Best comedy album

Talking For Clapping, Patton Oswalt

... America ... Great ..., David Cross

American Myth, Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo, Amy Schumer

Best musical theater album

The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Fiddler On The Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists

Amy, Various Artists

Straight Outta Compton, Various Artists

Suicide Squad, Various Artists

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams

Bridge of Spies, Thomas Newman

Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, Ennio Morricone

The Revenant, Alva Noto & Ryuichi Samamoto

Stranger Things Volume 1, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Stranger Things Volume 2, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Best song written for visual media

"Can't Stop The Feeling!," Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

"Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"Just Like Fire," Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)

"Purple Lamborghini," Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross)

"Try Everything," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)

"The Veil," Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)

Best instrumental Composition

"Spoken At Midnight," Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

"Bridge Of Spies" (End Title), Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)

"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)," Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)

"Flow," Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)

"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Versione Integrale," Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

"You And I," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Ask Me Now," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas, Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)

"Linus & Lucy," Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)

"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)

"We Three Kings," Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)

Best arrangement, instrumental and vocals

"Flintstones," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Do You Hear What I Hear?," Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)

"Do You Want To Know A Secret," John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)

"I'm A Fool To Want You," Alan Broadbent , arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)

"Somewhere" (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version), Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)

Best recording package

Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Anti (Deluxe Edition), Robyn Fenty, Roy Nachum & Ciarra Pardo, art directors (Rihanna)

Human Performance, Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)

Sunset Motel, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

22, A Million, Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)

Best boxed or special limited edition package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

401 Days, Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set), Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)

Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition), Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)

Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition), Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Best album notes

Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)

The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp, Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Ork Records: New York, New York, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900, Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best historical album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)

Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959

Ork Records: New York, New York

Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983

Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900

Best engineered album, non-classical

Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Are You Serious, Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)

Dig In Deep, Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)

Hit N Run Phase Two, Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Jamie Lewis, Ben Mühlethaler, Prince, Justin Stanley & Joshua Welton, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)

Undercurrent, Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Greg Kurstin

Benny Blanco

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best remixed recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)

Heavy Star Movin' (StarRo Remix)

Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)

Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)

Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)

Best surrounding sound album

Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard

Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ...

Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)

Reflections

Best engineered album, classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Reflections

Shadow Of Sirius

Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Producer of the year, classical

David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young

Best orchestral performance

"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"

"Bates: Works For Orchestra"

"Ibert: Orchestral Works"

"Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100"

"Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms"

Best opera recording

"Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles"

"Handel: Giulio Cesare"

"Higdon: Cold Mountain"

"Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro"

"Szymanowski: Król Roger"

Best Choral performance

"Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1"

"Himmelrand"

"Janácek: Glagolitic Mass"

"Lloyd: Bonhoeffer"

"Steinberg: Passion Week"

Best chamber music/ small ensemble performance

"Steve Reich"

"Fitelberg: Chamber Works"

"Reflections"

"Serious Business"

"Trios From Our Homelands"

Best classical instruments

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2

Dvo?ák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy

Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9

1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2

Best classical solo vocal album

Schumann & Berg, Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Shakespeare Songs, Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

Monteverdi, Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)

Mozart: The Weber Sisters, Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)

Verismo, Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)

Best classical compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle

Gesualdo

Vaughan Williams: Discoveries

Wolfgang: Passing Through

Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites

Best contemporary classical composition

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway

Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology

Higdon: Cold Mountain

Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto

Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky

Best music video

"Formation", Beyoncé

"River," Leon Bridges

"Up&Up," Coldplay

"Gosh," Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go

Best music film

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead

Lemonade

The Music Of Strangers

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry