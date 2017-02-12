The 2017 Grammy Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, awarding the biggest names in music with the coveted gold gramophone trophy.
Check back as Mic will be updating this list as the winners are announced. All winners will be in bold.
Record of the year
"Hello," Adele
"Formation," Beyoncé
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
Album of the year
25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Song of the year
"Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II
"Hello," Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran
"7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp
Best new artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best pop solo performance
"Hello," Adele
"Hold Up," Beyoncé
"Love Yourself," Justin Bieber
"Piece by Piece" (Idol Version), Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman," Ariana Grande
Best pop duo/ group performance
"Closer," The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
"7 Years," Lukas Graham
"Work," Rihanna ft. Drake
"Cheap Thrills," Sia ft. Sean Paul
"Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
Best traditional pop vocal album
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbara Streisand
Best pop vocal album
25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Best dance recording
"Tearing Me Up," Bob Moses
"Don't Let Me Down," The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
"Never Be Like You," Flume ft. Kai
"Rinse & Repeat," Riton ft. Kah-Lo
"Drinkee," Sofi Tukker
Best dance/ electronic album
Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring ... XXVII, Louie Vega
Best contemporary instrumental album
Human Nature, Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken, Chuck Loeb
Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance
"Blackstar," David Bowie
"Joe" (live from Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes
"Don't Hurt Yourself," Beyoncé ft. Jack White
"The Sound of Silence" (live on Conan), Disturbed
"Heathens," Twenty One Pilots
Best metal performance
"ShockMe," Baroness
"Silvera," Gojira
"Rotting In Vain," Korn
"Dystopia," Megadeth
"The Price is Wrong," Periphery
Best rock song
"Blackstar," David Bowie
"Burn the Witch," Radiohead
"Hardwired," James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
"Heathens," Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
"My Name is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens (Highly Suspect)
Best rock album
California, Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage The Elephant
Magma, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best alternative music album
22, A Million, Bon Iver
Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
Best R&B performance
"Turnin' Me Up," BJ The Chicago Kid
"Permission," Ro James
"I Do," Musiq Soulchild
"Needed Me," Rihanna
"Cranes In The Sky," Solange
Best traditional R&B performance
"The Three of Me," William Bell
"Woman's World," BJ The Chicago Kid
"Sleeping With The One I Love," Fantasia
"Angel," Lalah Hathaway
"Can't Wait," Jill Scott
Best R&B Song
"Come and See Me," J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib (PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Drake)
"Exchange," Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller (Bryson Tiller)
"Kiss It Better," Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair (Rihanna)
"Lake By The Ocean," Hod David & Musze (Maxwell)
"Luv," Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson (Tory Lanez)
Best urban contemporary album
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best R&B album
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathawa
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mýa
Best rap performance
"No Problem," Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda," Desiigner
"Pop Style," Drake ft. The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)
"All The Way Up," Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana & Infared
"That Part," ScHoolboy Q ft. Kanye West
Best rap/ sung performance
"Freedom," Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
"Hotline Bling," Drake
"Broccoli," D.R.A.M.
"Ultralight Beam," Kanye West ft. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
"Famous," Kanye West ft. Rihanna
Best rap song
"All The Way Up," Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
"Famous," Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West ft. Rihanna)
"Hotline Bling," Aubrey Graham & Paul Jeffries, songwriters (Drake)
"No Problem," Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter, Rachel Cato, Peter Cottontale, Tauheed Epps, Jonathan Hoard, Cam O’bi, Ivan Rosenberg, Conor Szymanski, Lakeithsha Williams & Jaime Woods, songwriters (Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
"Ultralight Beam," Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West, Cydel Young & Malik Yusef, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best rap album
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo, Kanye West
Best country solo performance
"Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clank
"Vice," Miranda Lambert
"My Church," Maren Morris
"Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
Best country duo/ group performance
"Different For Girls," Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King
"21 Summer," Brothers Osborne
"Setting The World On Fire," Kenny Chesney & P!nk
"Jolene," Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton
"Thinking Of You," Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
Best country song
"Humble and Kind," Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw)
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen (Keith Urban)
"Die A Happy Man," Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur (Thomas Rhett)
"My Church," Busbee & Maren Morris (Maren Morris)
"Vice," Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne (Miranda Lambert)
Best country album
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
Ripcord, Keith Urban
Best new age album
White Sun II, White Sun
Orogen, Josh Burke
Dark Sky Island, Enya
Inner Passion, Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta, Vangelis
Best improvised jazz solo
"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," John Scofield
"Countdown," Joey Alexander
"In Movement," Ravi Coltrane
"We See," Fred Hersch
"I Concentrate On You," Brad Mehldau
Best jazz vocal album
Take Me To The Alley, Gregory Porter
Sound Of Red, René Marie
Upward Spiral, Branford Marsalis Quartet with special guest Kurt Elling
Harlem On My Mind, Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations, The Tierney Sutton Band
Best jazz instrumental album
Country For Old Men, John Scofield
Book of Intuition, Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um, Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard, The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness, Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band
Real Enemies, Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
MONK'estra, Vol. 1, John Beasley
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles, John Daversa
All L.A. Band, Bob Mintzer
Best latin jazz album
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac, Chucho Valdés
Entre Colegas, Andy González
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw, Brian Lynch & Various Artists
Canto América, Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
30, Trio Da Paz
Best gospel performance/ song
"God Provides," Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin
"It's Alright, Its Ok," Shirley Caesar ft. Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble
"You're Bigger" [Live], Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr
"Made A Way" [Live], Travis Greene; Travis Greene
"Better," Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker
Best contemporary Christian music performance/ song
"Thy Will," Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband
"Trust In You," Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury
"Priceless," For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom
"King Of The World," Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell
"Chain Breaker," Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams
Best gospel album
Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin
Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House, Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper's Heart [Live], Todd Dulaney
Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy
Best contemporary Christian music album
Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Poets & Saints, All Sons & Daughters
American Prodigal, Crowder
Be One, Natalie Grant
Youth Revival [Live], Hillsong Young & Free
Best roots gospel album
Hymns, Joey+Rory
Better Together, Gaither Vocal Band
Nature's Symphony In 432, The Isaacs
Hyms And Songs Of Inspiration, Gordon Mote
God Don't Never Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson, Various Artists
Best latin pop album
Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy
Ilusión, Gaby Moreno
Similares, Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo, Sanalejo
Bueno Vida, Diego Torres
Best latin rock, urban or alternative album
iLevitable, iLe
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros), Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas
Buenaventura, La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas, Los Rakas
Amor Supremo, Carla Morrison
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández
Raíces, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Hecho A Mano, Joss Favela
Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006., La Maquinaria Norteña
Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Best tropical Latin album
Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
Conexión, Fonseca
La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell, Formell Y Los Van Van
35 Aniversario, Grupo Niche
La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario, La Sonora Santanera
Best American roots performance
"House of Mercy," Sarah Jarosz
"Ain't No Man," The Avett Brothers
"Mother's Children Have A Hard Time," Blind Boys of Alabama
"Factory Girl," Rhiannon Giddens
"Wreck You," Lori McKenna
Best American roots song
"Kid Sister," Vince Gill (The Time Jumpers)
"Alabama At Night," Robbie Fulks (Robbie Fulks)
"City Lights," Jack White (Jack White/ The White Stripes)
"Gulfstream," Eric Adcock & Roddie Romero (Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars)
"Wreck You," Lori McKenna & Felix McTeigue (Lori McKenna)
Best American album
This Is Where I Live, William Bell
True Sadness, The Avett Brothers
The Cedar Creek Sessions, Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle, Lori McKenna
Kid Sister, The Time Jumpers
Best bluegrass album
Coming Home, O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor
Original Traditional, Blue Highway
Burden Bearer, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Hazel And Alice Sessions, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
North By South, Claire Lynch
Best traditional blues album
Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush
Can't Shake This Feeling, Lurrie Bel
Live At The Greek Theatre, Joe Bonamassa
Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II), Luther Dickinson
The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers, Vasti Jackson
Best contemporary blues album
The Last Days Of Oakland, Fantastic Negrit
Love Wins Again, Janiva Magness
Bloodline, Kenny Neal
Give It Back To You, The Record Company
Everybody Wants A Piece, Joe Louis Walker
Best folk album
Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz
Silver Skies Blue, Judy Collin & Ari Hest
Upland Stories, Robbie Fulks
Factory Girl, Rhiannon Giddens
Weighted Mind, Sierra Hull
Best regional roots music album
E Walea, Kalani Pe'a
Broken Promised Land, Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
It's A Cree Thing, Northern Cree
Gulfstream, Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country, Various Artists
Best reggae album
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Sly & Robbie Presents ... Reggae For Her, Devin Di Dakta & J.L.
Rose Petals, J Boog
Everlasting, Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place, Rebelution
SOJA: Live In Virginia
Best world music album
Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Destiny, Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Land Of Gold, Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live, Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best children's album
Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Explorer Of The World, France England
Novelties, Recess Monkey
Press Play, Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
Saddle Up, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best spoken word album
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sun, Carol Burnett
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
M Train, Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia), Various Artists
Best comedy album
Talking For Clapping, Patton Oswalt
... America ... Great ..., David Cross
American Myth, Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo, Amy Schumer
Best musical theater album
The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)
Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Fiddler On The Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)
Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)
Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists
Amy, Various Artists
Straight Outta Compton, Various Artists
Suicide Squad, Various Artists
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams
Bridge of Spies, Thomas Newman
Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, Ennio Morricone
The Revenant, Alva Noto & Ryuichi Samamoto
Stranger Things Volume 1, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Stranger Things Volume 2, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Best song written for visual media
"Can't Stop The Feeling!," Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)
"Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"Just Like Fire," Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)
"Purple Lamborghini," Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross)
"Try Everything," Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)
"The Veil," Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)
Best instrumental Composition
"Spoken At Midnight," Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
"Bridge Of Spies" (End Title), Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)
"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Double Big Band)," Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)
"Flow," Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Versione Integrale," Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
"You And I," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Ask Me Now," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas, Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)
"Linus & Lucy," Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)
"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)
"We Three Kings," Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)
Best arrangement, instrumental and vocals
"Flintstones," Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Do You Hear What I Hear?," Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)
"Do You Want To Know A Secret," John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)
"I'm A Fool To Want You," Alan Broadbent , arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)
"Somewhere" (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version), Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)
Best recording package
Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Anti (Deluxe Edition), Robyn Fenty, Roy Nachum & Ciarra Pardo, art directors (Rihanna)
Human Performance, Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)
Sunset Motel, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
22, A Million, Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Best boxed or special limited edition package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days, Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)
I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set), Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)
Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition), Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)
Tug Of War (Deluxe Edition), Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Best album notes
Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)
The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp, Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Ork Records: New York, New York, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900, Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best historical album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)
Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959
Ork Records: New York, New York
Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900
Best engineered album, non-classical
Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)
Are You Serious, Tchad Blake & David Boucher, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Andrew Bird)
Dig In Deep, Ryan Freeland, engineer; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (Bonnie Raitt)
Hit N Run Phase Two, Booker T., Dylan Dresdow, Chris James, Jamie Lewis, Ben Mühlethaler, Prince, Justin Stanley & Joshua Welton, engineers; Dylan Dresdow, mastering engineer (Prince)
Undercurrent, Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Sarah Jarosz)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Greg Kurstin
Benny Blanco
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best remixed recording
Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)
Heavy Star Movin' (StarRo Remix)
Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)
Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)
Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)
Best surrounding sound album
Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard
Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ...
Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)
Reflections
Best engineered album, classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Reflections
Shadow Of Sirius
Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Producer of the year, classical
David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Best orchestral performance
"Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"
"Bates: Works For Orchestra"
"Ibert: Orchestral Works"
"Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100"
"Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms"
Best opera recording
"Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles"
"Handel: Giulio Cesare"
"Higdon: Cold Mountain"
"Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro"
"Szymanowski: Król Roger"
Best Choral performance
"Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1"
"Himmelrand"
"Janácek: Glagolitic Mass"
"Lloyd: Bonhoeffer"
"Steinberg: Passion Week"
Best chamber music/ small ensemble performance
"Steve Reich"
"Fitelberg: Chamber Works"
"Reflections"
"Serious Business"
"Trios From Our Homelands"
Best classical instruments
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2
Dvo?ák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy
Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9
1930's Violin Concertos, Vol. 2
Best classical solo vocal album
Schumann & Berg, Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist
Shakespeare Songs, Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)
Monteverdi, Magdalena Kožená; Andrea Marcon, conductor (David Feldman, Michael Feyfar, Jakob Pilgram & Luca Tittoto; La Cetra Barockorchester Basel)
Mozart: The Weber Sisters, Sabine Devieilhe; Raphaël Pichon, conductor (Pygmalion)
Verismo, Anna Netrebko; Antonio Pappano, conductor (Yusif Eyvazov; Coro Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia; Orchestra Dell'Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia)
Best classical compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Gesualdo
Vaughan Williams: Discoveries
Wolfgang: Passing Through
Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites
Best contemporary classical composition
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology
Higdon: Cold Mountain
Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto
Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky
Best music video
"Formation", Beyoncé
"River," Leon Bridges
"Up&Up," Coldplay
"Gosh," Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go
Best music film
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
Lemonade
The Music Of Strangers
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry